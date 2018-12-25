Fancy that?! Dressed-up dippers hit the Hunstanton sea

Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop Archant

More than 100 fearless folk donned fancy dress and charged into the sea for the annual Hunstanton Christmas Day Dip.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop

Several thousand people gathered on the seafront to watch the colourful spectacle, which saw elves, Santas, an elephant, a knight and his maiden join a makeshift lifeboat crew and boat in the chilly briny.

The event was organised by Hunstanton Round Table.

Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop

Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop

Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop

Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop