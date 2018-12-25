Search

Fancy that?! Dressed-up dippers hit the Hunstanton sea

25 December, 2018 - 13:40
Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop

Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop

More than 100 fearless folk donned fancy dress and charged into the sea for the annual Hunstanton Christmas Day Dip.

Several thousand people gathered on the seafront to watch the colourful spectacle, which saw elves, Santas, an elephant, a knight and his maiden join a makeshift lifeboat crew and boat in the chilly briny.

The event was organised by Hunstanton Round Table.

