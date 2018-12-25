Fancy that?! Dressed-up dippers hit the Hunstanton sea
25 December, 2018 - 13:40
Archant
More than 100 fearless folk donned fancy dress and charged into the sea for the annual Hunstanton Christmas Day Dip.
Dippers hit the sea at Hunstanton on Christmas morning PHOTO: Chris Bishop
Several thousand people gathered on the seafront to watch the colourful spectacle, which saw elves, Santas, an elephant, a knight and his maiden join a makeshift lifeboat crew and boat in the chilly briny.
The event was organised by Hunstanton Round Table.
