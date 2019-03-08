Search

Mystery surrounds cancellation of Hunstanton Carnival

PUBLISHED: 09:08 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 25 June 2019

Walkers approach the Green at Hunstanton Carnival 2018. Photo: Chris Bishop

Archant

A popular coastal carnival has been cancelled.

Hunstanton Rainbows, Brownies and Guides on their 101 Dalmations float at Hunstanton Carnival 2018. Photo: Chris BishopHunstanton Rainbows, Brownies and Guides on their 101 Dalmations float at Hunstanton Carnival 2018. Photo: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton was set to host its carnival this weekend. But the event will not now be going ahead, with events on Saturday and Sunday called off.

Thousands normally line the streets for the parade from the recreation ground through the resort on the Sunday, before a day of activities on the Green.

The town council does not organise the event, but town clerk Jan Roomes said it had been notified of the cancellation.

The parade makes its way through the town at Hunstanton Carnival 2018. Photo: Chris BishopThe parade makes its way through the town at Hunstanton Carnival 2018. Photo: Chris Bishop

"We've recently found out there won't be a carnival taking place," she said. "As a council we're very upset this is happening.

"We've not been given any reason but for unforseen circumstances there won't be a parade, there won't be a dog show and there won't be any fireworks.

"We're being inundated with phone calls about it. We're very sorry for all the residents and all the holidaymakers who come here at this time."

The lifeboat crew, with a float inspired by their hovercraft at Hunstanton Carnival 2018. Photo: Chris BishopThe lifeboat crew, with a float inspired by their hovercraft at Hunstanton Carnival 2018. Photo: Chris Bishop

One entertainer who was due to attend this year's event said: "Everybody enjoys it, everybody looks forward to it, everybody gets involved.

"It was such good fun, it was always well-organised, always very safety-conscious, well set-up. It was part of the fabric of Hunstanton, everyone just assumed it would go ahead."

Rita Caldicott, who organised the carnival between 2000 and 2015, said: "I don't know anything, I'm quite perplexed really - it's a loss to the town." Organisers have given no explanation for the cancellation. We are tring to contact them for comment.

