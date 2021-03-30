News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Crowds flock to Sunny Hunny as temperature soars

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:31 PM March 30, 2021   
Hunstanton Prom

Crowds flocked to Hunstanton Prom during the mini-heatwave after lockdown lifted - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sunshine brought a taste of summer to Hunstanton as crowds flocked to the West Norfolk resort on the second day of lockdown easing.

By afternoon the prom was packed as temperatures soared over 20C. Ice cream and snack stalls were busy, while many families took to The Green for a picnic.

Hunstanton

Families picnic on The Green at Hunstanton after lockdown eases - Credit: Chris Bishop

While the Golden Lion was closed, tables outside the hotel were full of people eating fish and chips.

Another familiar sight returned to the seafront in the form of dozens of motorbikes, with riders making the most of the weather for a run up to the coast.

Sunny Hunny

Hunstanton Prom was busy after lockdown eased and the sun brought some warm weather - Credit: Chris Bishop

Making the most of being the operative word, with temperatures forecast to cool down to more normal levels by the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Hunstanton

Families picnic on The Green at Hunstanton after lockdown rules were relaxed - Credit: Chris Bishop


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'

Gallery

PICTURES: Filming for Princess Diana movie continues in Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects

Plans revealed for £35m floating resort which will bring 260 jobs

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at C

Food and Drink

7 brilliant bakeries to visit in Norfolk and Waveney

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
CAPTION; Photos for EDP SUNDAY INTERIORS of Bank House in King's Lynn. Pic of a shower head.

Man spied on partner in shower through holes he put in bathroom door

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus