Crowds flock to Sunny Hunny as temperature soars

Published: 3:31 PM March 30, 2021

Crowds flocked to Hunstanton Prom during the mini-heatwave after lockdown lifted - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sunshine brought a taste of summer to Hunstanton as crowds flocked to the West Norfolk resort on the second day of lockdown easing.

By afternoon the prom was packed as temperatures soared over 20C. Ice cream and snack stalls were busy, while many families took to The Green for a picnic.

Families picnic on The Green at Hunstanton after lockdown eases - Credit: Chris Bishop

While the Golden Lion was closed, tables outside the hotel were full of people eating fish and chips.

Another familiar sight returned to the seafront in the form of dozens of motorbikes, with riders making the most of the weather for a run up to the coast.

Hunstanton Prom was busy after lockdown eased and the sun brought some warm weather - Credit: Chris Bishop

Making the most of being the operative word, with temperatures forecast to cool down to more normal levels by the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Families picnic on The Green at Hunstanton after lockdown rules were relaxed - Credit: Chris Bishop



