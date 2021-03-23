Go ahead for £10m bus station redevelopment

Published: 11:38 AM March 23, 2021

Plans to demolish a town's bus station and library to make way for flats and new facilities have been given the go-ahead.

West Norfolk council wants to redevelop the site on St Edmund's Terrace in Hunstanton to build 47 apartments, a larger library, tourist information centre and shops. The £10m proposals have now been approved by the council's planning officers.

Bus stops would be moved from the bus station onto St Edmund's Terrace, while two blocks would be built on the site - one at the junction with Westgate, with another running along the rear of LeStrange Terrace.

Transport operator Lynx objected to the closure of the bus station, saying there are now twice as many buses departing from Hunstanton as there ere when it was built 50 years ago.

The firm, which offered to buy the bus station, said: "Closing it and cramming people onto already busy pathways is definitely a retrograde step."

Fourteen members of the public also objected. Adrian Neal said: "It seems madness to me to throw the buses out onto St Edmunds Terrace with all the safety issues this would entail."

Linda Walton said the proposed four storey building on what is currently the turning area for buses was too high, adding: "This is the seaside and once this is built we will have lost another precious view of the sea."

Hunstanton Town Council supported the plans. And a planning statement said the response from the public at a consultation event had been "largely positive".

Commenting in support of the proposals, Peter Davidson said: "This is an excellent proposal and will be of considerable benefit to the town."

West Norfolk council officials have been given the go-ahead to sign a contract with Lovell Partnerships Ltd to begin the "build phase" of the development.

Before work begins, the library will be moved to a temporary home n the former council offices on Valentine Road.











