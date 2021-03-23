News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Go ahead for £10m bus station redevelopment

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:38 AM March 23, 2021   
Hunstanton bus station, which could be relocated to make way for development Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton bus station, which is set to be redeveloped - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans to demolish a town's bus station and library to make way for flats and new facilities have been given the go-ahead.

West Norfolk council wants to redevelop the site on St Edmund's Terrace in Hunstanton to  build 47 apartments, a larger library, tourist information centre and shops. The £10m proposals have now been approved by the council's planning officers.

Bus stops would be moved from the bus station onto St Edmund's Terrace, while two blocks would be built on the site - one at the junction with Westgate, with another running along the rear of LeStrange Terrace.

Transport operator Lynx objected to the closure of the bus station, saying  there are now twice as many buses departing from Hunstanton as there ere when it was built 50 years ago.

The firm, which offered to buy the bus station, said: "Closing it and cramming people onto already busy pathways is definitely a retrograde step."

Hunstanton library, which could be re-located to free up land for development. Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton library, which will be demolished to make way for flats and a larger library - Credit: Chris Bishop

You may also want to watch:

Fourteen members of the public also objected. Adrian Neal said: "It seems madness to me to throw the buses out onto St Edmunds Terrace with all the safety issues this would entail."

Linda Walton said the proposed four storey building on what is currently the turning area for buses was too high, adding: "This is the seaside and once this is built we will have lost another precious view of the sea."

Most Read

  1. 1 Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?
  2. 2 Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank
  3. 3 Can I go to a beach on March 29? MP wants 'minimise travel' clarity
  1. 4 Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?
  2. 5 Who keeps stealing whisky from Morrisons?
  3. 6 Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away
  4. 7 Rapist who targeted women on dating sites dies
  5. 8 Man who helped grow cannabis at glamping site is jailed
  6. 9 Couple living in van after abandoning dream - and yacht
  7. 10 Objections to new KFC and Starbucks on A140

Hunstanton Town Council supported the plans. And a planning statement said the response from the public at a consultation event had been "largely positive".

Commenting in support of the proposals, Peter Davidson said: "This is an excellent proposal and will be of considerable benefit to the town." 

West Norfolk council officials have been given the go-ahead to sign a contract with Lovell Partnerships Ltd to begin the "build phase" of the development.

Before work begins, the library will be moved to a temporary home n the former council offices on Valentine Road.




Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cromer from the Pier. Picture: NNDC

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Strumpshaw Recycling Centre prepares for the busy Bank Holiday Easter weekendPhoto:Antony KellyC

Man's anger as council blocks fridge exchange between two men at tip

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Ian Betts leans on the counter of his fish and chip van.

'Didn’t like their neighbours' - Chippy disappointed by raffle response

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Broads Beat Whitlingham

Updated

Man's body found near Norwich

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus