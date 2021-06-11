Giant wheel rolls up on seafront
A giant big wheel is towering over the seafront skyline at a Norfolk resort.
Workers are putting the finishing touches to the 100ft structure beside the Prom at Hunstanton, although no-one was available to comment today.
Trader Rocky Thompson, who sell sweets and ice creams on the Prom, said: "This is the best thing that's happened to this town in the 20 years I've been here."
Not everyone agrees with Mr Thompson. One woman living near the wheel said: "It hasn't done much good for my view. I hope it doesn't fall over."
Hunstanton Town Council said: "Councillor Paul Kidd has spoken to the West Norfolk council planning enforcement officer responsible for action against unauthorised activities.
"There is nothing they can do at this stage as it is permitted under emergency Government Covid legislation relaxing the normal rules and allowing 56 days occupancy which starts from June 9.
"However, rules on noise, pollution, disturbance and overlooking still apply and may give them a route for enforcement."
