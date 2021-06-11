News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Giant wheel rolls up on seafront

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:51 PM June 11, 2021    Updated: 1:15 PM June 11, 2021
big wheel

The big wheel which is being built off Seagate Road at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A giant big wheel is towering over the seafront skyline at a Norfolk resort.

Workers are putting the finishing touches to the 100ft structure beside the Prom at Hunstanton, although no-one was available to comment today.

big wheel

The big wheel towers over the Prom at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Trader Rocky Thompson, who sell sweets and ice creams on the Prom, said: "This is the best thing that's happened to this town in the 20 years I've been here."

Not everyone agrees with Mr Thompson. One woman living near the wheel said: "It hasn't done much good for my view. I hope it doesn't fall over."

big wheel

The big wheel can be seen from across parts of the town at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton Town Council said: "Councillor Paul Kidd has spoken to the West Norfolk council planning enforcement officer responsible for action against unauthorised activities.

"There is nothing they can do at this stage as it is permitted under emergency Government Covid legislation relaxing the normal rules and allowing 56 days occupancy which starts from June 9.

Rocky Thompson

Seafront trader Rocky Thompson said the wheel will bring more visitors to the town - Credit: Chris Bishop

"However, rules on noise, pollution, disturbance and overlooking still apply and may give them a route for enforcement."

big wheel at Hunstanton

Hunstanton Town Council said the wheel would be allowed to stay for 56 days under the government's emergency Covid legislation - Credit: Chris Bishop


