Giant wheel rolls up on seafront

Published: 12:51 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 1:15 PM June 11, 2021

The big wheel which is being built off Seagate Road at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A giant big wheel is towering over the seafront skyline at a Norfolk resort.

Workers are putting the finishing touches to the 100ft structure beside the Prom at Hunstanton, although no-one was available to comment today.

The big wheel towers over the Prom at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Trader Rocky Thompson, who sell sweets and ice creams on the Prom, said: "This is the best thing that's happened to this town in the 20 years I've been here."

Not everyone agrees with Mr Thompson. One woman living near the wheel said: "It hasn't done much good for my view. I hope it doesn't fall over."

The big wheel can be seen from across parts of the town at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton Town Council said: "Councillor Paul Kidd has spoken to the West Norfolk council planning enforcement officer responsible for action against unauthorised activities.

You may also want to watch:

"There is nothing they can do at this stage as it is permitted under emergency Government Covid legislation relaxing the normal rules and allowing 56 days occupancy which starts from June 9.

Seafront trader Rocky Thompson said the wheel will bring more visitors to the town - Credit: Chris Bishop

"However, rules on noise, pollution, disturbance and overlooking still apply and may give them a route for enforcement."

Hunstanton Town Council said the wheel would be allowed to stay for 56 days under the government's emergency Covid legislation - Credit: Chris Bishop



