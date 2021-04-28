Town hails heroes who went above and beyond during pandemic

Published: 6:50 PM April 28, 2021

A community hailed its heroes at its annual meeting on Wednesday evening.

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp asked residents to nominate people and organisations who had gone the extra mile for others during the pandemic.

Sarah Dennis-Burrell was named neighbour of the year for her work with the 1st Hunstanton Guides and 3rd Hunstanton Brownies.

Mr Bishopp said she had arranged activities which children could participate in from home during the pandemic and was "an excellent role model" for young people.

Kemps Fruit and Veg shop in the High Street was named business of the year. Mr Bishopp said the shop had "risen to the challenge" making deliveries to customers.

Leanne Hepworth, at Kemps Fruit and Vegetables, which was named business of the year in Hunstanton's mayor's awards, is pictured being presented with a West Norfolk Hero Award by North West Norfolk MP James Wild in October - Credit: Chris Bishop

Carer of the year was awarded to the Nightingale Lodge Home, where staff kept relatives informed regarding their loved ones' welfare and remained Covid-free.

Hunstanton Round Table was named organisation of the year for its work delivering shopping and medicines to the vulnerable and elderly.

Maria Rix was given a special award for donating flowers and making wreaths.

Mr Bishopp, who is due to finish his term as mayor next month, said he hoped his successor would continue the awards as it was important to recognise those who went above and beyond.

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp - Credit: Jemma Greef

The meeting heard reports from Mr Bishopp, along with the chairs of committees and working groups.

Mr Bishopp's report said the last year had been a busy one for the council despite the pandemic. He said the town's first mayor's Christmas appeal had been "exceptionally successful".

Less popular was the decision to close the town's tourist information centre at the town hall. West Norfolk council replaced it with an un-staffed tourist information point in the Old Coal Shed on LeStrange Terrace. Hundreds signed a petition against the move, organised by the town's civic society.

From left Amanda Bosworth, Yvonne Bridger and John Bridger outside the un-staffed tourist information point at the Coal Shed in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Bishopp said the coal shed had "proved popular and successful". He added the tourist information point would be moving to the Oasis this year.

The meeting heard the town's neighbourhood development plan was out to consultation and would be put to a referendum.

A new housing development off the main Cromer Road at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

It recommends future developments should consist of smaller homes to help make the town more affordable for families to live in.

In her report to the meting Acting Insp Di Woodage, from Hunstanton police, said officers were expecting a busy summer, adding "your local police team are working hard to prepare for the summer season, ensuring that there is a visible and agile policing presence".

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Hunstanton beach on a summer's day prior to the pandemic. - Credit: Chris Bishop



