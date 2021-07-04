Lifeboat crews launched after mayday call from 22ft yacht

Published: 8:06 AM July 4, 2021

Lifeboat crews from two of Norfolk's stations were called into action on Sunday morning following a mayday call from a yacht with three people on board.

At around 5.35am, a 22ft yacht started suffering engine problems off the coast of Holme-next-the-Sea, near Hunstanton.

With three people on board and water being taken on board, a mayday call was sent and a crew from Husntanton RNLI was sent out to its aid.

The Hunstanton crew made it out to the yacht and made the vessel safe before beginning to tow it to safety.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said the Hunstanton crew had been able to stop the yacht from taking in any more water, but that it was not able to make it to shore unassisted.

A second crew, from Wells Lifeboat Station, has since been sent out to intercept the vessel and tow it into shore for the final stage of the rescue.



