Lifeboat crews launched after mayday call from 22ft yacht
- Credit: ROSS BAIN
Lifeboat crews from two of Norfolk's stations were called into action on Sunday morning following a mayday call from a yacht with three people on board.
At around 5.35am, a 22ft yacht started suffering engine problems off the coast of Holme-next-the-Sea, near Hunstanton.
With three people on board and water being taken on board, a mayday call was sent and a crew from Husntanton RNLI was sent out to its aid.
The Hunstanton crew made it out to the yacht and made the vessel safe before beginning to tow it to safety.
A spokesman for HM Coastguard said the Hunstanton crew had been able to stop the yacht from taking in any more water, but that it was not able to make it to shore unassisted.
You may also want to watch:
A second crew, from Wells Lifeboat Station, has since been sent out to intercept the vessel and tow it into shore for the final stage of the rescue.
Most Read
- 1 A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes
- 2 'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute
- 3 Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years
- 4 Family-of-six rescued from boat after it veered into reeds
- 5 Noise fears over new nightclub as possible name revealed
- 6 How many people have been for a Covid vaccine where you live?
- 7 Retiring postie 'overwhelmed' by send-off to remember after 43 years
- 8 Restaurant plan for former Boots chemist looks set for go ahead
- 9 Lorry recovered after overturning on A140
- 10 Reports suggest Vrancic is set for Stoke City move