Red distress flare causes major search along Norfolk coast

A major search was carried out by the RNLI and Coastguard after a red distress flare was spotted in west Norfolk.

A member of the Hunstanton RNLI spotted the distress signal as he was driving out of Lighthouse Lane onto the main coast road on Sunday afternoon.

At around 4.05pm, the Coastguard requested the launch of Hunstanton lifeboat after also being alerted of the incident.

Along with Hunstanton and Wells coastguards, the teams started a shoreline search from Brancaster towards Holme but nothing was found.

In a Facebook post, Hunstanton Coastguard said: "After further investigation, with the teams speaking to the first informant and other witnesses about the flare sightings and their possible direction, all the information was passed back to Humber, who then plotted on a map and worked out that flares could have been fired from inland Ringstead area."

A lifeboat spokesman said it is believed the flare had been fired in the Holme to Thornham march area.

All teams were stood down at 6pm.