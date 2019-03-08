Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Red distress flare causes major search along Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 22:13 26 May 2019

Hunstanton RNLI joined coastguards in a major search along the Norfolk coast after a red distress flare was spotted. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Hunstanton RNLI joined coastguards in a major search along the Norfolk coast after a red distress flare was spotted. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

A major search was carried out by the RNLI and Coastguard after a red distress flare was spotted in west Norfolk.

A member of the Hunstanton RNLI spotted the distress signal as he was driving out of Lighthouse Lane onto the main coast road on Sunday afternoon.

At around 4.05pm, the Coastguard requested the launch of Hunstanton lifeboat after also being alerted of the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Along with Hunstanton and Wells coastguards, the teams started a shoreline search from Brancaster towards Holme but nothing was found.

In a Facebook post, Hunstanton Coastguard said: "After further investigation, with the teams speaking to the first informant and other witnesses about the flare sightings and their possible direction, all the information was passed back to Humber, who then plotted on a map and worked out that flares could have been fired from inland Ringstead area."

A lifeboat spokesman said it is believed the flare had been fired in the Holme to Thornham march area.

All teams were stood down at 6pm.

Most Read

Smoke pours from Norfolk cliffs as firefighters tackle blaze

A fire broke out near Cromer Lighthouse. Picture: FRAN WHITING

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Firefighters tackled flames which caused chip shop to fill with smoke

The Sheringham Trawler fish and chip restaurant. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Drivers warned to expect delays after casualty cut out of car in Norwich crash

Boundary Road, near Asda. Photo: Google

86 photos from Let’s Rock 2019 - Can you spot yourself in the crowd?

Let's Rock 2019. Pic: Lee Blanchflower.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed in Norwich park

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in Pointers Field park in Norwich. Picture: Jerry Daws

Smoke pours from Norfolk cliffs as firefighters tackle blaze

A fire broke out near Cromer Lighthouse. Picture: FRAN WHITING

Growing concern for missing man, 89, who has not been seen for weeks

John Taylor, of Caister Road, Great Yarmouth, was reported missing on May 25 but has not been seen for a few weeks. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Red distress flare causes major search along Norfolk coast

Hunstanton RNLI joined coastguards in a major search along the Norfolk coast after a red distress flare was spotted. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists