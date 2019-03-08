Hungry seagull's 'snack-attack' caught in stunning picture

Picture: Tristan McLean

A sneaky seagull has been caught on camera dropping in for a free breakfast on a Cromer fishing boat.

Crew on board one of John Davies's boats in Cromer have caught the moment the gulls invaded the vessel on camera.

Tristan McLean, 37, the 'youngster' on the boat, said: "I moved from Peterborough to Cromer back in July to follow my dream of being a crab fisherman.

"I was fortunate to be offered a space on John Davies's boat after a days trial.

"I took this photo at around five one morning on our way out. Seagulls are a constant around the boat even when working 15 miles out at sea.

"They often swoop in a take our bait but the major downside is them using us for target practice of their own.

Although the gulls are a common appearance at sea, Mr McLean and the crew have taken a liking to one bird.

He said: "We do have a 'pet' seagull that waits on the wall for us everyday for his piece of fish."