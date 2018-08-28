Pining for more: Christmas trees revealed for festival

The community have come together to decorate real Christmas trees ahead of the festive season.

A record breaking 60 trees have been draped with eclectic baubles, tinsel and fairy lights by members of the community for the 16th Hungate Christmas tree festival. The Christmas trees all carry a theme and are displayed at Huntgate Church in Beccles.

Twenty-five of the fresh trees have been decorated by children or young people.

Brenda Sigsworth has been involved in the charity event since it began in 2002.

Mrs Sigsworth said: “We started with 20 Christmas trees and we had 55 of them last year. I think it is something that involves the whole town.”

This year, some of the children involved followed an environmentally conscious theme while others focused on more political.

The event will run from Friday, November 30 until December 2 and will cost £2 at the door.