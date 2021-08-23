Updated

Published: 9:18 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 9:35 PM August 23, 2021

Hundreds are without power in the Waveney and central Norfolk areas - Credit: UK Power Networks

Some 379 people were affected by a power cut earlier this evening in the Waveney area, with electricity expected to be restored for a remaining 48 people at some point between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

The power cut, which affected homes across a large rural area near both Beccles and Lowestoft, was caused when an overhead electricity cable faulted.

Meanwhile, in the Mattishall area, near Dereham, some 14 people are also without electricity - with power not expected to be restored until between 9pm and 10pm.

Power cuts may also be affecting the Lenwade and Costessey areas, to the north and west of Norwich, after a customer called their supplier today to report an outage. UK Power Networks have not yet given when repairs can be expected in this part of the county.