Hundreds turn out to remember First World War fallen across South Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 11:54 12 November 2018
Bobby Kilkenny
It was the war to end all wars in which millions of people died on the battlefields of Europe and further afield. A hundred years on South Norfolk paid its respects to the fallen and marked the armistice.
Remembrance Sunday this year marked 100 years since the end of the First World War.
Not a single community in Norfolk was left untouched by the conflict which changed the social landscape of the country forever.
Towns and villages, communities and groups large and small, paid their respects with special exhibitions to concerts to remembrance parades and services to honour those who fought and fell.
The remembrance Sunday Parade from the Mere Mouth to St Mary’s Church in Diss saw one of the largest turn outs for many years involving young and old: former servicemen and young scouts and cadets marching together in solidarity.
Large crowds lined Mere Street to watch as the bells of Diss Parish Church rang out before the solemn laying of wreaths at the war memorial followed by a church service.
Wreaths were also laid at the memorial in Roydon followed in the evening by a special Roydon Remembers that saw the church tower illuminated, 100 tolls of the bell, the lighting of a beacon and an outdoor service including reading of names of those who served from Roydon.
There was a large turn-out in Harleston where the town’s parade from the Market Place culminated with wreath laying at the newly refurbished war memorial. The revamped memorial garden, opened on Saturday, includes striking new benches marked ‘Lest We Forget’ and featuring poppies and doves of peace.
In Long Stratton the A140 was closed to allow for the parade and remembrance wreath laying at the war memorial followed by a church service.
In Dickleburgh the day began with at 6am with a piper playing the traditional Scottish lament ‘Battle’s O’er’ at the war memorial where, joined by other villages, including Starston, Thelveton, Shimpling, at 11am following the laying of wreaths a bugler played the Last Post.
A beacon was lit in the evening followed by the ringing of All Saints Church bells before Dickleburgh Town Crier joins the international cry for peace.
At the Norfolk Tank Museum at Forncett St Peter a special Armistice Day commemoration included displays including artefacts and ‘Forncett’s Great War Project’, a tribute to the men of Forncett who fought in the First World War.
A commemoration service in the museum hanger included poems, readings, music and remembrance of the local soldiers who fought and died, before a piper played ‘Battle’s Over’ and museum’s own bugler sounded The Last Post. A flaming arrow then lit the Battle’s Over First World War Beacon.