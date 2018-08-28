Search

Hundreds pack Cromer town centre for Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 22:53 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 22:59 01 December 2018

Olly Day and fellow Pier Show stars on stage for the Cromer Christmas lights countdown outside the parish church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Olly Day and fellow Pier Show stars on stage for the Cromer Christmas lights countdown outside the parish church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Santa and his reindeer and the stars of Cromer Pier Show added a touch of magic to the town’s Christmas lights switch-on festival, which attracted crowds in their hundreds on Saturday.

The all-day event included stalls and a Santa’s grotto in the parish hall, a Christmas tree festival featuring nativity scenes and wreaths in the church, and entertainment including card tricks from Pier Show magician Mark James, carols from Suffield Park Infants School pupils, seasonal songs from Cromer Gospel Choir and dancing from members of Marlene’s School of Dance.

Pier Show star Olly Day led the countdown, before pressing the button to light up the town helped by the young winners of a Christmas poster competition.

Lisa Nudchanad and two-year-old daughter Rosie admire one of the Christmas tree festival displays in Cromer Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Thanking all those who helped make the event a success, Carnival chairman Tony Shipp said: “As always, it has been very much a community effort and, after a damp start, we had good crowds all day.”

Suffield Park Infants School pupils on stage at Cromer Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Mia and Jade Andrews visit Father Christmas at his grotto in the parish hall. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Suffield Park Infants School pupils on stage at Cromer Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELLSuffield Park Infants School pupils on stage at Cromer Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Gospel Choir entertaining the crowds at the town's Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Gospel Choir entertaining the crowds at the town's Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Gospel Choir entertaining the crowds at the town's Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Gospel Choir entertaining the crowds at the town's Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Four-year-old Oliver hanging a decoration on one of the trees on display in Cromer Parish Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFour-year-old Oliver hanging a decoration on one of the trees on display in Cromer Parish Church. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Families watching the entertainment at Cromer's switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELLFamilies watching the entertainment at Cromer's switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Marlene's School of Dance members entertaining the crowds at Cromer Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELLMarlene's School of Dance members entertaining the crowds at Cromer Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Seasonal fare on offer in the church at Cromer's Christmas lights switch-on event. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSeasonal fare on offer in the church at Cromer's Christmas lights switch-on event. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Olly Day entertaining crowds in the lead-up to the countdown. Photo: KAREN BETHELLOlly Day entertaining crowds in the lead-up to the countdown. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Waiting fort the switch-on. Photo: KAREN BETHELLWaiting fort the switch-on. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Suffield Park Infants School pupils on stage at Cromer Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELLSuffield Park Infants School pupils on stage at Cromer Christmas lights switch-on event Photo: KAREN BETHELL

