Hundreds pack Cromer town centre for Christmas lights switch-on

Olly Day and fellow Pier Show stars on stage for the Cromer Christmas lights countdown outside the parish church.

Santa and his reindeer and the stars of Cromer Pier Show added a touch of magic to the town’s Christmas lights switch-on festival, which attracted crowds in their hundreds on Saturday.

The all-day event included stalls and a Santa’s grotto in the parish hall, a Christmas tree festival featuring nativity scenes and wreaths in the church, and entertainment including card tricks from Pier Show magician Mark James, carols from Suffield Park Infants School pupils, seasonal songs from Cromer Gospel Choir and dancing from members of Marlene’s School of Dance.

Pier Show star Olly Day led the countdown, before pressing the button to light up the town helped by the young winners of a Christmas poster competition.

Lisa Nudchanad and two-year-old daughter Rosie admire one of the Christmas tree festival displays in Cromer Church.

Thanking all those who helped make the event a success, Carnival chairman Tony Shipp said: “As always, it has been very much a community effort and, after a damp start, we had good crowds all day.”

Mia and Jade Andrews visit Father Christmas at his grotto in the parish hall.

Cromer Gospel Choir entertaining the crowds at the town's Christmas lights switch-on event

Four-year-old Oliver hanging a decoration on one of the trees on display in Cromer Parish Church.

Marlene's School of Dance members entertaining the crowds at Cromer Christmas lights switch-on event

