Hundreds set to take on coastal trek to help air ambulance save lives

Hundreds of men, women and children will take on a 24 mile walk along the north Norfolk Coast in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The event, which will see people walking to Holkham Hall, was created with the idea of being able to raise enough money to fly the Anglia One helicopter 24 hours a day instead of only between 7am and 7pm.

Leanne Kershaw, EAAA events fundraiser, said: "It's vitally important to have a night-time helicopter service in the area, especially in rural Norfolk where it can take so long to get around by car.

"We have been really impressed with the number of people who have already signed up to take part."

Flying 24 hours a day would mean EAAA would be able to attend up to 600 more missions a year, flying all over East Anglia, not just Norfolk.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 8. For more information visit: www.eaaa.org.uk