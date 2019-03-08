Search

Hundreds take to Holt for new food festival

PUBLISHED: 17:14 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 21 July 2019

The busy first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hundreds of foodies from across Norfolk gathered in Holt for the towns first ever street feast.

The gourmet hot dogs launched by Cocky Dogs at the first Holt Street Feast. The Chizzy Dog (beef bolognaise and parmesan sauce). Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe gourmet hot dogs launched by Cocky Dogs at the first Holt Street Feast. The Chizzy Dog (beef bolognaise and parmesan sauce). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holt Festival and charity Love Holt have come together to introduce the new festival aimed directly at foodies.

The Holt Street Feast attracted hundreds of people by bringing together street food and farmers' markets along with music and entertainment.

A spokesperson from Love Holt said: "Amazing vibes and positivity today.

Yes it's busy, Yes there's some queues, but what an amazing first step for Holt.

David Dean enjoying a pizza at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDavid Dean enjoying a pizza at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"Thank you all for coming, we had no idea it could be this popular. Autumn Street Feast anyone?"

Food and drink businesses at the event included Cocky Dogs, Wood Fired Pizza and Downham Cider.

The event headed over to Gresham's School picnic area for fun and games in the afternoon.

To find out more about Love Holt and events in the town visit www.loveholt.com

The gourmet hot dogs launched by Cocky Dogs at the first Holt Street Feast. The Zero Chill Chilli Dog (fire lamb chilli, smoked cheddar and aioli). Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe gourmet hot dogs launched by Cocky Dogs at the first Holt Street Feast. The Zero Chill Chilli Dog (fire lamb chilli, smoked cheddar and aioli). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The gourmet hot dogs launched by Cocky Dogs at the first Holt Street Feast. The Chizzy Dog (beef bolognaise and parmesan sauce). Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe gourmet hot dogs launched by Cocky Dogs at the first Holt Street Feast. The Chizzy Dog (beef bolognaise and parmesan sauce). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jon Hamming of the Wood Fired Food Company, cooking pizzas at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJon Hamming of the Wood Fired Food Company, cooking pizzas at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A pizza by the Wood Fired Food Company just out of the oven at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA pizza by the Wood Fired Food Company just out of the oven at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kyle Warner enjoying Cems Famous Chicken by Fat Teds at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKyle Warner enjoying Cems Famous Chicken by Fat Teds at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jack Rushden with the oysters by the Thornham Oyster Company at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJack Rushden with the oysters by the Thornham Oyster Company at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Oysters by the Thornham Oyster Company at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOysters by the Thornham Oyster Company at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An oyster with lemon, black pepper, beluga caviar, limoncello, and Aperol perfume by the Thornham Oyster Company at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAn oyster with lemon, black pepper, beluga caviar, limoncello, and Aperol perfume by the Thornham Oyster Company at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Love Holt logo at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Love Holt logo at the first Holt Street Feast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

