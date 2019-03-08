Search

Hundreds of cyclists taking part in Tour de Broads

PUBLISHED: 08:16 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 18 August 2019

Cyclists taking part in last year's Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cyclists taking part in last year's Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Hundreds of cyclists are taking part in the Tour de Broads cycling festival, with the event enjoying its eighth year.

The hugely popular event, based at Whitlingham Country Park and organised by Pedal Revolution, has been extended to two days this year.

Yesterday (Saturday, August 17) saw a celebration of bikes, through the inaugural editions of the Richardson's Retro Ride and Fatbirds-Titanium Ti Ride.

The events celebrated bespoke, hand-crafted bikes from the past, present and future, with people getting the chance to get nostalgic for what they rode in years gone by, while checking out modern-day machines.

Today (Sunday, August 18), the attention switches to the cyclists themselves, with riders taking part in routes of 100, 75, 50 and 25 miles taking in sections of the Broads.

There is also the ever-popular family ride - a five mile traffic free route around Whitlingham Country Park.

