Hundreds take part in the Race for Life at Houghton Hall

PUBLISHED: 23:30 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:30 16 July 2019

The warm up before the start of the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hundreds of people have donned their best pink outfits, strapped on their running shoes and taken part in a charity run to raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

Runners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Yesterday evening, almost  1,300 people of all different ages and abilities enjoyed near  perfect running conditions as they took part in the 5K Race for Life event in the grounds of Houghton Hall.

Gemma Turpin, Race for Life event manager, said: "It's been a great evening. We've had just under 1,300 participants take part so it's bigger than last year. There's just been a really fantastic atmosphere."

Ms Turpin said the event was on track to reach its fundraising target of £39,000, adding: "The participants have loved it, the weather has been beautiful. It's been a stunning venue - as always, a big thank-you to Lord Cholmondeley for letting us use Houghton Hall and all of our volunteers."

Runners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Harry Palmer, 10, with his grandmother, Chris Drewry, and his mum, Lesley-Anne Palmer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Harry Palmer, 10, with his grandmother, Chris Drewry, and his mum, Lesley-Anne Palmer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The first lady runner to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall, Annie Kelly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe first lady runner to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall, Annie Kelly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners set off at the start of the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners set off at the start of the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Winner of the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall, Callum Kimber, running. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWinner of the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall, Callum Kimber, running. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Friends Shirley Browell, left, and Lucy Harrison. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Friends Shirley Browell, left, and Lucy Harrison. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family and friends get ready to take part in the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFamily and friends get ready to take part in the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Denise Goddard collecting for Cancer Research UK at the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDenise Goddard collecting for Cancer Research UK at the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

