Hundreds leave farewell messages to Queen in Norfolk books of condolence

Hundreds have signed books of condolence following the death of the Queen - Credit: IAN BURT

Hundreds of mourners in Norfolk have left farewell messages in books of condolence set up following the death of the Queen.

Councils across Norfolk - along with places of worship such as Norwich Cathedral and King's Lynn Minster - have opened up the books for people to sign and leave messages.

And hundreds of people have done so, while floral tributes have been left at council offices.

Norwich City Council has made a book available in the Mancroft Room at City Hall.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "Many people in Norwich, joining others up and down the country and beyond, are processing feelings of loss and grief since the announcement of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

"Since then, we have seen a steady stream of visitors wishing to pay tribute by signing the book of condolence and leaving flowers, photos, letters and drawings.

"The tributes will remain in place until the Wednesday morning after the Queen’s funeral and any flowers, where possible, will be composted and we are asking people, wherever able, to help with this by removing cellophane."

About 200 people have signed the books of condolence at South Norfolk and Broadland's offices in Long Stratton and Thorpe St Andrew.

John Fisher, chairman of Broadland District Council, said: "The incredible response of our community has shown the deep love and respect felt for Her Majesty the Queen by so many of Broadland’s residents."

John Fisher, chairman of Broadland District Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

James Easter, chairman of South Norfolk Council, said: "It has been humbling to witness the depth of feeling felt by of so many of the residents of South Norfolk following the death of Her Majesty the Queen."

In North Norfolk, the district council has provided books of condolence at its Cromer office and Fakenham Connect.

A spokeswoman said: "We are well-positioned to accommodate visitors over the next few days, including the weekend, for those who wish to express their sympathies and condolences at the council offices to the Queen and Royal Family at this incredibly sad time."

About 60 people a day having been signing the books at King’s Lynn Town Hall. Town halls in Hunstanton and Downham Market are also hosting books.

Breckland Council has books at Elizabeth House in Dereham and Breckland House in Thetford, while there is also one in Great Yarmouth's Town Hall.