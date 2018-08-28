Search

Hundreds set to brave the waves in memory of Cromer teenager in annual Boxing Day dip

PUBLISHED: 10:56 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 30 November 2018

Last year's Boxing Day dip. Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Last year's Boxing Day dip. Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Hundreds of festive fundraisers will be taking the plunge in aid of the Norwich and central Norfolk branch of mental health charity Mind, at an annual Boxing Day dip being held at Cromer in memory of local teenager Nyall Brown.

Last year's Boxing Day dip. Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

The popular 19-year-old, who took his own life six months ago after struggling with mental ill-health, was a keen sportsman and, with his father Mearl, was a regular at North Norfolk Beach Runners meetings.

The Boxing Day event, which last year saw nearly 300 people brave the freezing sea, will kick off with a 40 minute fun run setting off from Cromer Pier forecourt at 10am, with the dip taking place at 11am.

Cromer teenager Nyall Brown, in whose memory the annual Boxing Day dip is being held. Photo: Mearl Brown

Long-standing club member Clive Hedges, who has only missed taking part in the event once in 25 years, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to support Mind and, because it is our charity of the year, we are hoping to raise a substantial amount of money.”

