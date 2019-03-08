Search

Pub raises hundreds in memory of a former regular

PUBLISHED: 11:48 31 March 2019

Fundraisers from the King's Head in Norwich, present a cheque to Caister lifeboat, in memory of Dave Cleverly- who volunteered for the service, and was a regular of the pub. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Fundraisers from the King's Head in Norwich, present a cheque to Caister lifeboat, in memory of Dave Cleverly- who volunteered for the service, and was a regular of the pub. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A Norwich pub has raised hundreds of pounds in honour of one of its former regulars.

Customers at the King’s Head in Magdalen Street have collected £420 for the Caister Volunteer Lifeboat in memory of David Cleverley, who died suddenly in July last year.

Lesley George, one of the owners of the King’s Head, said before his death Mr Cleverley was a familiar face at the pub and well known within the wider beer community.

She said: “Dave was greatly missed when he died...he was very active for the lifeboat and we decided that in order to commemorate him we would raise some funds for them.”

Holding a series of bake sales, featuring more than 100 cakes, the pub and its patrons, presented a cheque to the lifeboat on Saturday.

Ms George said: “I think Dave would be thrilled.”

