Fireworks display goes off with a bang in North Walsham with charities set to benefit

Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT Archant

A Bonfire Night fireworks display in North Walsham went off with a bang, raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

The November 4 display at the town’s Memorial Park raised £4,220 through bucket collections, a bar and other donations. After expenses, the League of Friends of North Walsham Hospital will receive £500, the town’s army cadets will get £100, Kitale School Uganda will receive £500 and the rest will go towards next year’s display.

Robert Scammell, who paid for and organised the fireworks, thanked everyone who supported the event, including North Walsham Town Council, Skylit Pyrotechnics, mayor Barry Hester, councillors Jenny Melville and Robert Murphy, Sue at Poppies, Phil McCormick, paramedic Helen Mawby, Jon Caton, Rev Paul Cubitt and many more.

Mr Scammell said: “Most importantly, thank you to all of you who came in your thousands. The turnout was overwhelming.”