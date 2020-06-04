Hundreds of complex needs children supported at home with coronavirus lockdown boxes
PUBLISHED: 14:49 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 04 June 2020
Archant
A charity which supports families of children and teenagers with complex needs is hoping to carry on giving out activity boxes after lockdown.
Norfolk-based SENsational Families, which supports 2,000 families with children who have special educational needs or a disability (SEND), have sent out lockdown support packs to more than 450 children.
There are about 10 items in each box, which is free for families who are members of SENsational families, and they include sensory-based therapy toys, colouring books, bubbles, slime and puzzles and have been given out to toddlers up to 19-year-olds.
They have been funded by £2,000 from grants as well as public donations.
Nicki Price, chief executive officer of SENsational Families, said: “The idea is to carry on giving out boxes even though lockdown is easing. They help people’s mental wellbeing.”
To donate visit www.sensationalfamilies.org.uk.
