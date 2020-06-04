Search

Hundreds of complex needs children supported at home with coronavirus lockdown boxes

PUBLISHED: 14:49 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 04 June 2020

Nicki Price, founder and chief executive officer of SENsational Families.

Nicki Price, founder and chief executive officer of SENsational Families.

Archant

A charity which supports families of children and teenagers with complex needs is hoping to carry on giving out activity boxes after lockdown.

The lockdown box which will is being given to families across Norfolk who have children with special educational needs and disabilty (SEND) by SENsational Families during the coronavirus lockdown.

Norfolk-based SENsational Families, which supports 2,000 families with children who have special educational needs or a disability (SEND), have sent out lockdown support packs to more than 450 children.

There are about 10 items in each box, which is free for families who are members of SENsational families, and they include sensory-based therapy toys, colouring books, bubbles, slime and puzzles and have been given out to toddlers up to 19-year-olds.

They have been funded by £2,000 from grants as well as public donations.

Nicki Price, chief executive officer of SENsational Families, said: “The idea is to carry on giving out boxes even though lockdown is easing. They help people’s mental wellbeing.”

To donate visit www.sensationalfamilies.org.uk.

