Search

Advanced search
Video

Watch as hundreds of mini superheroes descend on market town in support of brave Denver Clinton

30 December, 2018 - 07:00
A special superhero walk to raise money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver on the walk to Dereham town centre. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

A special superhero walk to raise money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver on the walk to Dereham town centre. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

Hundreds of mini superheroes and their families helped to raise hundreds of pounds at a special fundraising walk in aid of Denver Clinton.

The four-year-old, of Mattishall, near Dereham, is currently fighting against a rare form of cancer after being diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma in May.

His family recieved the news last month that he was no longer responding to treatment.

Inspired by his journey of bravery, the mid-Norfolk community has rallied together to raise thousands for Denver’s Last Wishes - a group set up to help the family make special memories with Denver.

On Saturday, December 29, Denver’s Superhero Walk took place raising a futher £1,881.41p.

Karly Gray and her son who came up with the idea for a superhero walk in Dereham in support of Denver Clinton. Picture: Karly GrayKarly Gray and her son who came up with the idea for a superhero walk in Dereham in support of Denver Clinton. Picture: Karly Gray

Nearly 250 youngsters donned superhero outfits and marched through Dereham town centre before singing Denver’s favourite song Baby Shark in the market place.

The event was organised by Karly Gray, after she was inspired by her 10-year-old son Joshua who wanted to help the family.

She said: “It might of been mine and my 10-year-old son’s idea, but it couldn’t of been so amazing if it wasn’t for all of Dereham pulling together to make it as awesome as it was for Denver and his family.

“A massive thank you to all our little superhero’s and the real superhero of the day - Denver.”

World champion boxer, Billy Joe Saunders also made a special guest apperance and said Denver was “a true little champion” who had a special place in his heart.

Related articles

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explination? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Woman arrested after Ipswich house fire

The incident happened in Bramford Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘smashed glass over victim’s head’ outside Ipswich pub

Otis Rose, 23, was convicted of wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a sickening 4-3 Championship defeat to Derby County

Norwich City's players suffered a painful late 4-3 Championship defeat to Derby County Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watch as hundreds of mini superheroes descend on market town in support of brave Denver Clinton

A special superhero walk to raise money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver on the walk to Dereham town centre. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

‘Society sees pets as throwaway items’ - animal sanctuaries slam pet owners following festive influx

Animal sanctuaries in Norfolk have seen an influx of new arrivals over the festive period. Rudolf the sheep was found collapsed and abandoned near Foulsham. Picture: Hallswood Animal Sanctuary

Frustrating afternoon for City keeper Krul as defensive errors leave him exposed against Derby

Tim Krul desperately remonstrated with referee David Webb after Derby's late winner Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists