Hundreds of jobs on offer at recruitment event

Hundreds of jobs will be up for grabs as scores of employers discuss vacancies at a recruitment event.

Jobseekers will get the chance to find out more and discuss roles with employers as a jobs fair event is held in Lowestoft.

The recruitment event will be hosted by Lowestoft Jobcentre Plus, as they team up with local employers to showcase vacancies on Wednesday, February 12 from 10am to 2pm.

Aimed at benefitting those within the community who are looking for employment, the recruitment event will see more than 40 employers in attendance, with "hundreds of jobs" on offer.

The companies taking part at the recruitment event, being held at Lowestoft Jobcentre on Clapham Road, will come from a variety of sectors.

Anne Rawstron, partnership manager for Waveney, said: "We've hosted a number of recruitment events in the past and they've always been a great success.

"It also gives those attending a real chance to meet employers and see what jobs will match their skill sets."