Hundreds of jobs available at recruitment event

A woman looking into the window of a job centre, as a jobs fair is held in Great Yarmouth next week. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire Archant

Hundreds of jobs will be up for grabs as scores of employers discuss vacancies at a recruitment event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The jobs fair will be held at Great Yarmouth town hall. Picture: James Bass The jobs fair will be held at Great Yarmouth town hall. Picture: James Bass

Jobseekers will get the chance to apply for positions and discuss roles face-to-face with employers as a jobs fair event is held at Great Yarmouth's Town Hall.

The employment fair will be hosted by Great Yarmouth Jobcentre Plus, in partnership with the Norfolk Community College Project and Great Yarmouth Borough Council, at Yarmouth town hall's assembly room next Wednesday, January 15, from 10am to 2pm.

Aimed at benefitting those within the community who are looking for employment, the recruitment event will see more than 40 employers in attendance, with 1,000 jobs on offer.

Among the companies taking part are James Paget University Hospitals, Premier Inn, Lloyds TSB, Hermes and Avon, with vacancies also on offer for employers including Parkdean Resorts, Haven and P&S Personnel.

The Norfolk Community College project is a partnership of organisations, led by East Coast College, who have come together to deliver the Building Better Opportunities programme across Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Funded by the European Social Fund and National Lottery Community Fund, the project helps unemployed adults in Norfolk back into training and employment.

Graham Plant, chairman of the council's economic development committee, said: "We hope that lots of jobseekers will be connected with potential opportunities.

"Employers from a range of different sectors, including construction, recruitment, social care, energy, hospitality, charities and public sector, will be attending to discuss their vacancies and to offer work opportunities to people living in our community."

The Norfolk Community College team will also host a drop-in stall, where people can gain advice on CV writing and employment support, as well as learning about the training and qualifications available to help them move into employment.

Advice and guidance for apprenticeship applications will also be provided by East Coast College's apprenticeship team.

Stuart Jennings, Norfolk Community College's project lead, said: "This is a wonderful chance for anyone with an interest in finding employment or pursuing a career to find out more about the opportunities that are available with a range of leading and high-profile employers."

Anne Rawstron, partnership manager for Great Yarmouth Job Centre, added: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Norfolk Community College and Great Yarmouth Borough Council to hold their annual jobs fair."