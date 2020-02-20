Hundreds of homes hit by powercut

More than 300 homes and businesses have been left without electricity after a powercut.

Buildings in west Norfolk towns and villages including King's Lynn, Castle Rising, Dersingham, Titchwell, Burnham Market, East Rudham and parts of Downham Market were affected by the cut.

UK Power Networks were made aware of the power cut at 1.38pm on Thursday, February 20.

The reason for the powercut is thought to be a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

UK Power Networks said: "We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"To get everyone's power back on we may need to attend to investigate and make repairs."

Engineersarrived at the scene of the powercut, Rudham, at 2.31pm, after setting off at 1.46pm.

UK Power Networks said: "Until our engineers investigate, it's difficult to advise a timeframe.

"However, using an average timescale for this type of power cut, we're hoping to have the power back on between 3pm and 4pm.

"This timeframe may change if the fault is more complex than anticipated, but we'll keep you updated with our progress."

Affected postcodes include: N18 1, PE31 6, PE31 8, PE34 3, SG19 2 and W10 4.