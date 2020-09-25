Search

Hundreds of homes in Norfolk hit by power cuts

PUBLISHED: 10:33 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 25 September 2020

The areas affected by power cuts in Norfolk on Friday, September 25. Picture: UK Power Network

Hundreds of homes and businesses are currently without electricity due to a number of power cuts across Norfolk.

UK Power Networks is investigating a number of overhead electricity line faults, causing power cuts in pockets of the region.

UK Power Networks estimate power to be restored between 10am and 11am.

Anglian Water has announced in the North Walsham area homes and businesses may be experience low water pressure or no water at all due to a pump failure.

The failure has been caused due to a power cut in the area.

The provider hopes to restore water supplies by 11am today

