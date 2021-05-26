Hundreds of homes across Norfolk hit by power cut

Published: 3:48 PM May 26, 2021

A total of 483 customers over 17 postcodes from Attleborough up to Cromer have been affected by a power cut today (Wednesday, May 26). - Credit: UK Power Networks

Almost 500 homes and businesses have been affected by a widespread power cut.

UK Power Networks became aware of the power outage at 2.18pm after a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

A total of 10 customers called the electricity provider about the outage.

Engineers were on site carrying out investigations at 3pm.

A spokesperson from UK Power Networks said: "Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.

"We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"Our engineers have been able to divert electricity around the faulty part of the network, restoring power to some customers.

"We know your power may now be back on, however; we'll keep sending text updates to everyone until all the power to your area is on."

Postcodes affected include CB23 5, EN9 1, IP22 3, NG17 2, NR10 3, NR10 5, NR11 8, NR12 0, NR12 9, NR16 1, NR28 0, NR28 9, NR9 4, RM9 6, WD1 8 and WD24 4.

Engineers have estimated that power should be restored by 4pm today.