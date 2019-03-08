Hundreds line the streets for Battle of Britain parade

The Battle of Britain memorial parade through Dereham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Dozens of men, women and children lined the streets of Dereham for a parade to celebrate and commemorate the Battle of Britain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Battle of Britain memorial parade through Dereham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Battle of Britain memorial parade through Dereham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Members of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) marched through Dereham to commemorate the Second World War conflict, which happened 79 years ago.

You may also want to watch:

Dereham Town Band, along with squadrons from the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing Air Cadets, came together to celebrate the efforts of the heroes who fought in the historic air campaign of summer 1940.

Tracey Allen, the Dereham cadets commanding officer, said: "All together it was a really great and commemorative atmosphere, it was probably the busiest one yet.

The Battle of Britain memorial parade through Dereham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Battle of Britain memorial parade through Dereham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"The weather was kind and lots of cadets, veterans, town councillors and representatives from the RAF turned up."

In the afternoon, an event was held at the towns meeting point and air cadets from Dereham, Swaffham, Watton and Fakenham had a hog roast.