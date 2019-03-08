Search

Hundreds enjoy community fun day

PUBLISHED: 22:35 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:35 20 June 2019

Fun at Summer on the Mag. Picture: James May

Archant

Teddies zooming down a zip wire from the top of a church tower, donkey rides and live music were among the attractions at the Summer on the Mag in Gorleston.

Roads around Magdalen Square were closed off and the green space taken over by the community fete hosted by St Mary Magdalene Church and incorporating Magdalen Way Methodist Church Summer Fair.

After a week of miserable weather, the sun shone and organisers estimate that about of 1,000 people attended.

Local resident and mum of two, Lisa Stewart said: "Summer on the Mag was really good because it brought the community together….it wasn't too expensive so my kids enjoyed themselves! Everyone was involved including the elderly."

Julie Woods, who manages Shrublands Community Trust, one of the stall holders, said: "It was lovely to see the green used again."

The Rev Matthew Price, minister of St Mary Magdalene Church, who led the organising team, said: "Its' great to hear the feedback from the local community. As a church, we believe there is something very significant in the community coming together.

"We were delighted to facilitate that on Saturday and look forward to being able to do it again soon! We're already planning for our second Christmas on the Mag in December."

