Hundreds get into Christmas spirit at carols service in aid of Norwich disability centre

PUBLISHED: 21:52 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 22:14 11 December 2018

The Eastern Daily Press and Evening News candlelit carol service at St Peter Mancroft. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Carols for Christmas candlelit concert, organised by the Eastern Daily Press and the Norwich Evening News, in St Peter Mancroft Church last night. All money raised will go to The Hamlet, a Norwich-based charity which supports children and young adults with complex health needs.

The event featured singing from Choral Scholars of the Church and Broadland Youth Choir, as well as readings from EDP editor David Powles, Pauline Morgan of The Hamlet Charity and the county’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green.

Mr Powles, EDP and Norwich Evening News editor, said: “Our Christmas service is one of my highlights of the festive period and the perfect way to get in the mood, with the added bonus of raising money for a great cause too.”

To donate to The Hamlet Charity, click here, quoting ‘Evening News’.

MORE: Get into the festive spirit and help us raise money for Norwich disability centre this Christmas









































