Hundreds enjoy city centre carol concert
PUBLISHED: 21:50 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:50 10 December 2019
More than 400 people got into the festive spirit at the annual EDP and Evening News carol service at Norwich's St Peter Mancroft Church.
Last night's event was in aid of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal and included a range of popular carols, heartily sung by the large congregation in the candlelit church, as well as readings of the Christmas story.
The service was hosted by Rev Edward Carter, who in his address spoke about aspects of Christmas and asked the congregation to think about words which could be used in newspaper headlines to describe the season.
Those attending were treated to pieces from the Choral Scholars of St Peter Mancroft and the Broadland Youth Choir.
Music for the carols was played by the church's organist Julian Haggett.
Addressing the service, David Powles, editor of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, said: "One of the many reasons I look forward to tonight is to say thanks to you, our readers, for your support over the last 12 months.
"In these fragile and at times fraught times I wholeheartedly believe in the local press and that it can be a force of so much good in a community."
