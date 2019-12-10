Search

Advanced search

Hundreds enjoy city centre carol concert

PUBLISHED: 21:50 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:50 10 December 2019

EDP Christmas Carol service at Peter Mancroft Church Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

EDP Christmas Carol service at Peter Mancroft Church Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

More than 400 people got into the festive spirit at the annual EDP and Evening News carol service at Norwich's St Peter Mancroft Church.

EDP Christmas Carol service at Peter Mancroft Church Norwich, Peter Mancroft choir Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANEDP Christmas Carol service at Peter Mancroft Church Norwich, Peter Mancroft choir Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

More than 400 people got into the festive spirit at the annual EDP and Evening News carol service at Norwich's St Peter Mancroft Church.

Last night's event was in aid of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal and included a range of popular carols, heartily sung by the large congregation in the candlelit church, as well as readings of the Christmas story.

The service was hosted by Rev Edward Carter, who in his address spoke about aspects of Christmas and asked the congregation to think about words which could be used in newspaper headlines to describe the season.

You may also want to watch:

Those attending were treated to pieces from the Choral Scholars of St Peter Mancroft and the Broadland Youth Choir.

Music for the carols was played by the church's organist Julian Haggett.

Addressing the service, David Powles, editor of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, said: "One of the many reasons I look forward to tonight is to say thanks to you, our readers, for your support over the last 12 months.

"In these fragile and at times fraught times I wholeheartedly believe in the local press and that it can be a force of so much good in a community."

EDP Christmas Carol service at Peter Mancroft Church Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANEDP Christmas Carol service at Peter Mancroft Church Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk to get slice of Wetherspoons’ £200m investment

The design of the new Wetherspoons pub that will be built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Martin the hat-trick hero for City U18s after stunning FA Youth Cup winner against Newcastle

Action from Norwich City Under-18s' FA Youth Cup thirdround tie against Newcastle at Carrow Road - Josh Martin opened the scring for the hosts Picture: David Freezer/Archant

Seafront leisure centre ‘prepared for demolition’

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz Coates

Barbers transforms empty town centre store

Who's Next Barbers Salon was officially opened by Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor. PHOTO: Who's Next Barbers Salon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists