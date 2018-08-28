Video

Power Rangers descend on Norfolk town to sing Baby Shark to brave boy

Power Rangers at Denver's Party. Picture: MELANIE SHARE Archant

When a group of colourful superheroes descended on a special party to surprise a brave boy from mid-Norfolk, there was not a dry eye in the house.

Denver Clinton’s inspirational story has spread far and wide across the county, accumulating in a spectacular celebration of the four-year-old from Mattishall, near Dereham.

Denver’s Party, which was organised in response to the launch of the fundraising group Denver’s Last Wishes, saw hundreds of people attend to enjoy the festivities and fun on offer.

But the highlight of the party was when young Denver, who arrived with his family in a limousine, thanked everyone for coming before announcing “I love you all” to the crowd.

Friends and family of Denver Clinton turn out for Denver's Party. Denver arrives in a limo. Picture: ARCHANT STAFF. Friends and family of Denver Clinton turn out for Denver's Party. Denver arrives in a limo. Picture: ARCHANT STAFF.

The boy, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer earlier this year, was also surprised when his heroes - the Power Rangers - performed his favourite song, Baby Shark. Melanie Share, who also made cupcakes for the event, rallied the team together following an appeal for help on Facebook.

She said: “Thank you all so so much from the bottom of my heart for helping me pull [it] off.

“We’re all extremely honoured to have been part of his day and able to make him smile and make special memories for the family.”

Power Rangers at Denver's Party. Pictured hugging Denver. Picture: MELANIE SHARE Power Rangers at Denver's Party. Pictured hugging Denver. Picture: MELANIE SHARE

In just ten days, the volunteers watched Power Rangers to learn the moves and also memorised the Baby Shark song. The team was made up of Ben Aston, Samera Jones, Jody Hammond, Matthew Hammond, Martin Crowley, and Daniel Fountain who travelled from Stansted to take part. Mark Crouch also bought some of costumes. The “baddie” was played by Emily Gall.

Ms Share added: “They gave up time with their families and made Denver smile and he loved it.

“When Denver hugged and kissed them all there wasn’t a Power Ranger with a dry eye.”

Power Rangers at Denver's Party. Picture: MELANIE SHARE Power Rangers at Denver's Party. Picture: MELANIE SHARE

The party was also visited by Father Christmas and cartoon characters, a Porsche police car and Paul Kazam family entertainer.

Close family friend Jo Marshall said she was overwhelmed with the support.

“So many people gave up their time to make it so special for little man,” she said.

Power Rangers at Denver's Party. Pictured with Paul Kazam family entertainer. Picture: MELANIE SHARE Power Rangers at Denver's Party. Pictured with Paul Kazam family entertainer. Picture: MELANIE SHARE

“Everyone pulled together to make it run without a hitch and I truly can’t thank you enough, it couldn’t have happened without all that attended.”

And Denver’s mum Wanda Clinton added: “Thank you everyone who is making and helping to make Christmas a happy time for us.

“He loved his party from beginning to end.”

Friends and family of Denver Clinton turn out for Denver's Party. Denver meets Father Christmas. Picture: ARCHANT STAFF. Friends and family of Denver Clinton turn out for Denver's Party. Denver meets Father Christmas. Picture: ARCHANT STAFF.

Friends and family of Denver Clinton turn out for Denver's Party. Denver gets to sit in a police car. Picture: ARCHANT STAFF. Friends and family of Denver Clinton turn out for Denver's Party. Denver gets to sit in a police car. Picture: ARCHANT STAFF.