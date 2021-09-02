Penguins looking for love after travelling from South America
- Credit: Sea Life
A group of three single penguins are looking to find a mate after they arrived in Norfolk from the north of Chile three years ago.
The Humboldt Penguins named Fig, Dangermouse and Barnacles have been inseparable since they arrived at Sea Life Hunstanton in 2018, and have now reached adulthood and looking for a partner.
Barnacles, also known as Barney, is fond of having his belly tickled and Fig is known to be very affectionate, while Dangermouse has been referred to as the most independent of the three.
Nigel Croasdale, general manager at Sea Life Hunstanton, said: “Fig, Dangermouse and Barnacles have enjoyed living the bachelor lifestyle since coming to Hunstanton in 2018.
"However, love must be in the sea air, as we’ve noticed they are a lot more interested in finding someone to settle down with.
You may also want to watch:
“Penguins don’t tend to play the field, once they’ve found their perfect partner they are locked in for life.
"Our Humboldt Penguin trio have started their quest for love and are looking forward to getting to know more birds to find a deeper connection and hopefully a lifelong partnership.”
Most Read
- 1 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
- 2 'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis
- 3 Mum hit with two parking penalties on single hospital visit
- 4 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
- 5 Big names in Norfolk food take over golf club restaurant
- 6 Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years
- 7 Survivor of multi-storey car park fall shares mental health struggle
- 8 'Hidden gem' hotel reopens restaurant after three years being shut
- 9 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
- 10 Longboat and former floating restaurant removed from river by crane