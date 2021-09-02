Penguins looking for love after travelling from South America

Published: 8:28 AM September 2, 2021

Three Humboldt Penguins at Sea Life Hunstanton are looking for a mate. - Credit: Sea Life

A group of three single penguins are looking to find a mate after they arrived in Norfolk from the north of Chile three years ago.

The Humboldt Penguins named Fig, Dangermouse and Barnacles have been inseparable since they arrived at Sea Life Hunstanton in 2018, and have now reached adulthood and looking for a partner.

Barnacles, also known as Barney, is fond of having his belly tickled and Fig is known to be very affectionate, while Dangermouse has been referred to as the most independent of the three.

Three Humboldt Penguins are looking for love in Norfolk. - Credit: Sea Life

Nigel Croasdale, general manager at Sea Life Hunstanton, said: “Fig, Dangermouse and Barnacles have enjoyed living the bachelor lifestyle since coming to Hunstanton in 2018.

"However, love must be in the sea air, as we’ve noticed they are a lot more interested in finding someone to settle down with.

Three Humboldt Penguins are looking for love in Norfolk. - Credit: Sea Life

“Penguins don’t tend to play the field, once they’ve found their perfect partner they are locked in for life.

"Our Humboldt Penguin trio have started their quest for love and are looking forward to getting to know more birds to find a deeper connection and hopefully a lifelong partnership.”



