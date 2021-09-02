News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Penguins looking for love after travelling from South America

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:28 AM September 2, 2021   
Three Humboldt Penguins at Sea Life Hunstanton are looking for a mate.

Three Humboldt Penguins at Sea Life Hunstanton are looking for a mate. - Credit: Sea Life

A group of three single penguins are looking to find a mate after they arrived in Norfolk from the north of Chile three years ago.

The Humboldt Penguins named Fig, Dangermouse and Barnacles have been inseparable since they arrived at Sea Life Hunstanton in 2018, and have now reached adulthood and looking for a partner.

Barnacles, also known as Barney, is fond of having his belly tickled and Fig is known to be very affectionate, while Dangermouse has been referred to as the most independent of the three.

Three Humboldt Penguins are looking for love in Norfolk.

Three Humboldt Penguins are looking for love in Norfolk. - Credit: Sea Life

Nigel Croasdale, general manager at Sea Life Hunstanton, said: “Fig, Dangermouse and Barnacles have enjoyed living the bachelor lifestyle since coming to Hunstanton in 2018.

"However, love must be in the sea air, as we’ve noticed they are a lot more interested in finding someone to settle down with. 

Three Humboldt Penguins are looking for love in Norfolk.

Three Humboldt Penguins are looking for love in Norfolk. - Credit: Sea Life

You may also want to watch:

“Penguins don’t tend to play the field, once they’ve found their perfect partner they are locked in for life.

"Our Humboldt Penguin trio have started their quest for love and are looking forward to getting to know more birds to find a deeper connection and hopefully a lifelong partnership.” 


Most Read

  1. 1 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
  2. 2 'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis
  3. 3 Mum hit with two parking penalties on single hospital visit
  1. 4 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
  2. 5 Big names in Norfolk food take over golf club restaurant
  3. 6 Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years
  4. 7 Survivor of multi-storey car park fall shares mental health struggle
  5. 8 'Hidden gem' hotel reopens restaurant after three years being shut
  6. 9 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
  7. 10 Longboat and former floating restaurant removed from river by crane
Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The planning inspector has agreed gypsys at Black Gate Farm in Cobholm will have to move

Planning and Development

Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Huge 1950s brick-built property with semi-circular bay window in the middle of a large plot with houses behind it

1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Alok Baluni, Marlborough House

'I was gobsmacked' - Leaseholders hit with £108k bill for roof repairs

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon