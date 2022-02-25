Huge support for art marathon in memory of 'talented' Emily

Emily Owen, who died aged 19 in March 2020. - Credit: Courtesy of Annabel Owen

An 'art marathon' held in memory of a Norwich student who died at the age of 19 has received huge support.

Emily Owen, from Shouldham, took her own life in March 2020 after struggling to cope with life under lockdown.

Her father Tim Owen previously shared his family's devastation following the death of his "kind, very caring and bubbly daughter".

Mr Owen formed a campaign with Andy Airey, from Cumbria, and Mike Palmer, from Manchester, whose daughters Beth and Sophie also took their own lives.

Tim Owen, from Shouldham, Andy Airey, from Cumbria, and Mike Palmer, from Manchester, have completed their Three Dads Walking challenge - Credit: Danielle Booden

The trio, named 3 Dads Walking, captured the nation's attention with a 300-mile walk from Cumbia to Shouldham to raise awareness of suicide in young people and suicide prevention.

They raised more than £800,000 for suicide prevention charity PAPYRUS.

And Art Academy East (AAE) in Norwich said it was inspired to help the fathers in their cause - holding an event in memory of Miss Owen, a former student.

Arts Academy East held an event in memory of Emily Owen and in support of suicide prevention charity PAPYRUS. - Credit: Nicole Huggins/ AAE

Its 'creative marathon fundraiser' on January 25 in support of PAPYRUS raised £4,000.

AAE also received a letter from actor Sir Ian McKellen, who Miss Owen had painted a portrait of, thanking it for making him aware of the event.

Emily Owen's portrait of Sir Ian McKellen, which she created as a student at Art Academy East. - Credit: Art Academy East

Letter from Sir Ian McKellen. - Credit: Nicole Huggins/ AAE

Mr Owen, who attended the 'art marathon', commended the academy for a "brilliant day" and for raising money for PAPYRUS.

Tim Owen (right) at the Art for Life event in memory of his daughter Emily. - Credit: Nicole Huggins/ AAE

He added: “Emily’s suicide was totally devastating to family, friends and colleagues.

"She had just no idea how many people's lives she touched and now continues to impact through events like this.

“Em was such an amazing and talented artist but would never have believed that her art would be showcased and used to raise life-saving funds for PAPYRUS.”

Art Academy East held an art marathon on January 25 in memory of Emily Owen, from Shouldham. Her father Tim Owen is pictured far left. - Credit: Nicole Huggins/ AAE

PAPYRUS says suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 in the UK.

The charity aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice, contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967, or email pat@papyrus-uk.org.



