Annual charity book sale will focus on Guillain-Barre syndrome

Ali Dent currently has 20,000 books that have been donated for the book sale. Picture: Matthew Usher Archant © 2004

A huge charity book sale will take place to raise money for a rare autoimmune disorder.

The huge book sale raises money for charity. Picture: Ian Burt. The huge book sale raises money for charity. Picture: Ian Burt.

The book sale in Hilgay will be raising money to help people who have Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare and serious condition that affects the nerves.

More than 20,000 books have been donated by villagers to help raise funds.

Hilgay butcher Ali Dent and his brother Des Dent have been running the event for more than 35 years.

Mr Dent said: "It's a very rare illness but we've had four people who live in Hilgay who have had it in the last few years."

Des Dent (left) and Ali Dent have been running the event for more than 35 years. Picture: Matthew Usher. Des Dent (left) and Ali Dent have been running the event for more than 35 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Last year's sale raised more than £4,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The event will be held at Hilgay Village Hall on Sunday, October 27 from 10am to 4pm.

Burgers and hot dogs will be sold and a raffle will also take place.

Des (left) and Ali Dent. Picture: Matthew Usher. Des (left) and Ali Dent. Picture: Matthew Usher.

For more information on the event, contact Mr Dent on 01366 387686 or 07979 370781.