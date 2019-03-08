Search

Advanced search

Annual charity book sale will focus on Guillain-Barre syndrome

PUBLISHED: 17:15 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 15 October 2019

Ali Dent currently has 20,000 books that have been donated for the book sale. Picture: Matthew Usher

Ali Dent currently has 20,000 books that have been donated for the book sale. Picture: Matthew Usher

Archant © 2004

A huge charity book sale will take place to raise money for a rare autoimmune disorder.

The huge book sale raises money for charity. Picture: Ian Burt.The huge book sale raises money for charity. Picture: Ian Burt.

The book sale in Hilgay will be raising money to help people who have Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare and serious condition that affects the nerves.

More than 20,000 books have been donated by villagers to help raise funds.

Hilgay butcher Ali Dent and his brother Des Dent have been running the event for more than 35 years.

Mr Dent said: "It's a very rare illness but we've had four people who live in Hilgay who have had it in the last few years."

Des Dent (left) and Ali Dent have been running the event for more than 35 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.Des Dent (left) and Ali Dent have been running the event for more than 35 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

You may also want to watch:

Last year's sale raised more than £4,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The event will be held at Hilgay Village Hall on Sunday, October 27 from 10am to 4pm.

Burgers and hot dogs will be sold and a raffle will also take place.

Des (left) and Ali Dent. Picture: Matthew Usher.Des (left) and Ali Dent. Picture: Matthew Usher.

For more information on the event, contact Mr Dent on 01366 387686 or 07979 370781.

Most Read

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Camera could be fitted on notorious rat run to catch drivers flouting the rules

Access restrictions in place in White Horse Lane, Trowse. Police have issued a warning after catching 27 drivers breaching the restrictions in a single morning. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Joy for six Norfolk restaurants as new AA guide list announced

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Puppy with rare markings stolen from garden

The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn

Parking signs WILL be changed after tribunal ruling, council says

The sign at the start of Stanley Avenue in Norwich which will be changed. Photo: Lauren Cope

Camera could be fitted on notorious rat run to catch drivers flouting the rules

Access restrictions in place in White Horse Lane, Trowse. Police have issued a warning after catching 27 drivers breaching the restrictions in a single morning. Picture: South Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists