Care home ‘good’ rating in every category following inspection

Home manager Maria Volentiru, far left, with staff at Depperhaugh nursing home in Hoxne celebrating getting a ‘good’ rating following an inspection. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare Archant

A care home in Hoxne has retained a rating of ‘good’ from the Care Quality Commission.

Staff at Depperhaugh nursing home, in Chickering Road, is celebrating after inspectors who visited the Kingsley Healthcare run home in October found the service to be good overall and good in every category.

Inspectors reported that people they had spoken to described staff as kind, patient and polite and that calls for assistance were answered promptly. The report also highlighted that residents are involved in a range of activities and that two activities coordinators are employed.

The inspectors observed: “On the day of our visit people were given the opportunity to attend communion and were also involved in carving pumpkins for Halloween. The manager told us that during the summer regular trips into the local town were organised.”

Home manager Maria Volentiru said: “We care about everyone involved with the home and are continuously looking to improve. Every member of my team shares my vision and makes a fantastic difference to people’s lives.”