Bulldozers move in to demolish public toilets - at a cost of £4,000

PUBLISHED: 14:20 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 16 July 2019

The public toilets on Howdale Road, which could be demolished Picture: Sarah Hussain

It is costing around £4,000 to have them knocked down, and now work has begun to demolish a public toilets block in Downham Market.

The cost to demolish the Howdale toilets on the town green included a survey to make sure the building had no asbestos.

West Norfolk council applied to knock down the loos on the Howdale last month, saying they were no longer fit for purpose and were attracting anti-social behaviour to the site.

A West Norfolk spokesman said: "They were regularly vandalised, under-used and sometimes used inappropriately. It was agreed that they would be removed from the site."

The public toilets, which are on Howdale Road, were closed permanently a year ago.

Power and water had already been disconnected and a digger was brought in on Monday, July 15, to remove the structure.

The area will be back-filled with soil and grass will be planted.

