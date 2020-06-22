Search

Staff at Norfolk school deliver pupil leaver gifts to spread cheer

PUBLISHED: 12:26 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 22 June 2020

The Howard Junior School team delivering presents to children in King’s Lynn. Picture: Ash Kirwan

The Howard Junior School team delivering presents to children in King’s Lynn. Picture: Ash Kirwan

Archant

Staff at a Norfolk school delivered leaver gifts in costume to spread ‘cheer’ to pupils after they missed out during lockdown.

Staff at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn delivered presents to year 6 leavers.Pictured: Mr Curl (left) and Howie the school mascot. Picture: Ash KirwanStaff at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn delivered presents to year 6 leavers.Pictured: Mr Curl (left) and Howie the school mascot. Picture: Ash Kirwan

Jack Curl, aka ‘chicken’, and Faye Short, dressed as Howard Junior School’s mascot ‘Howie’, made a special visit to children in King’s Lynn by delivering end of year presents alongside teacher Ash Kirwan on Friday, June 19.

The parcels were hand delivered to the school’s year 6 leaver pupils who had not returned to school this term, to thank them for being “wonderful”.

MORE: Head says there is ‘little hope of a normal return for all’ in September

Mr Kirwan said: “We thought that by delivering the presents in costume it would bring them some cheer and create some final memories for their time at primary school.

“The pupils were both shocked and pleased to see us with comments that they were missing teachers and other pupils.

“It is our idea of bringing back fun and laughter in difficult times to the children that really need it, those moving to a different stage in their education.

“It is our unique way of saying farewell and wishing them all the best for their future.”

Mr Kirwan and a pupil celebrate a reunion with a Year 6 leavers present. Picture: Ash KirwanMr Kirwan and a pupil celebrate a reunion with a Year 6 leavers present. Picture: Ash Kirwan

READ MORE: Bus station could be demolished to make way for new flats and library

Staff at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn delivered presents to year 6 leavers. Picture: Ash KirwanStaff at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn delivered presents to year 6 leavers. Picture: Ash Kirwan

Topic Tags:

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

'We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills' - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

'Beyond heartbroken': Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes

