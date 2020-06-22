Staff at Norfolk school deliver pupil leaver gifts to spread cheer
PUBLISHED: 12:26 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 22 June 2020
Archant
Staff at a Norfolk school delivered leaver gifts in costume to spread ‘cheer’ to pupils after they missed out during lockdown.
Jack Curl, aka ‘chicken’, and Faye Short, dressed as Howard Junior School’s mascot ‘Howie’, made a special visit to children in King’s Lynn by delivering end of year presents alongside teacher Ash Kirwan on Friday, June 19.
The parcels were hand delivered to the school’s year 6 leaver pupils who had not returned to school this term, to thank them for being “wonderful”.
MORE: Head says there is ‘little hope of a normal return for all’ in September
Mr Kirwan said: “We thought that by delivering the presents in costume it would bring them some cheer and create some final memories for their time at primary school.
“The pupils were both shocked and pleased to see us with comments that they were missing teachers and other pupils.
“It is our idea of bringing back fun and laughter in difficult times to the children that really need it, those moving to a different stage in their education.
“It is our unique way of saying farewell and wishing them all the best for their future.”
READ MORE: Bus station could be demolished to make way for new flats and library
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.