Staff at Norfolk school deliver pupil leaver gifts to spread cheer

The Howard Junior School team delivering presents to children in King’s Lynn. Picture: Ash Kirwan Archant

Staff at a Norfolk school delivered leaver gifts in costume to spread ‘cheer’ to pupils after they missed out during lockdown.

Staff at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn delivered presents to year 6 leavers.Pictured: Mr Curl (left) and Howie the school mascot. Picture: Ash Kirwan Staff at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn delivered presents to year 6 leavers.Pictured: Mr Curl (left) and Howie the school mascot. Picture: Ash Kirwan

Jack Curl, aka ‘chicken’, and Faye Short, dressed as Howard Junior School’s mascot ‘Howie’, made a special visit to children in King’s Lynn by delivering end of year presents alongside teacher Ash Kirwan on Friday, June 19.

The parcels were hand delivered to the school’s year 6 leaver pupils who had not returned to school this term, to thank them for being “wonderful”.

Mr Kirwan said: “We thought that by delivering the presents in costume it would bring them some cheer and create some final memories for their time at primary school.

“The pupils were both shocked and pleased to see us with comments that they were missing teachers and other pupils.

“It is our idea of bringing back fun and laughter in difficult times to the children that really need it, those moving to a different stage in their education.

“It is our unique way of saying farewell and wishing them all the best for their future.”

Mr Kirwan and a pupil celebrate a reunion with a Year 6 leavers present. Picture: Ash Kirwan Mr Kirwan and a pupil celebrate a reunion with a Year 6 leavers present. Picture: Ash Kirwan

Staff at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn delivered presents to year 6 leavers. Picture: Ash Kirwan Staff at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn delivered presents to year 6 leavers. Picture: Ash Kirwan