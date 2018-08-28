Search

Norfolk primary school raises money for Pudsey by taking on Children in Need challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:58 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:58 16 November 2018

Children in Need at Howard Junior School in Gaywood, King’s Lynn - Max Meads leads the cheering at the school. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Children in Need at Howard Junior School in Gaywood, King's Lynn - Max Meads leads the cheering at the school. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A primary school has done its bit to make Pudsey proud, with a mammoth pedal-powered fund-raising effort.

Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn tasked themselves to pedal more than 400 miles over five days all in the name of charity.

The school usually has an event to raise money for Children in Need but this year, decided to set themselves a bigger challenge.

Year 4 teacher and PE co-ordinator, Catherine Sugden, 31 said: “Normally we just do quick and easy things like a cake sale, sponging the head teacher and making our ‘coin Pudsey’.

Children in Need at Howard Junior School in Gaywood, King’s Lynn - From left, Max Meads, Riley Collins, Kieren Brasted, Billie-Jai Eagle, Lacey Mortimer, Payton Clifford and Matas Vadapalas. Picture: Matthew Usher.Children in Need at Howard Junior School in Gaywood, King’s Lynn - From left, Max Meads, Riley Collins, Kieren Brasted, Billie-Jai Eagle, Lacey Mortimer, Payton Clifford and Matas Vadapalas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

“But this year we wanted a bigger challenge. We gave the children a week to raise funds and to pedal in class for the Rickshaw challenge.”

The school are hoping to raise more than £500 for the charity but also to promote a healthier lifestyle for the children.

