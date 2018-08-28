Norfolk primary school raises money for Pudsey by taking on Children in Need challenge
PUBLISHED: 15:58 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:58 16 November 2018
Matthew Usher Photography
A primary school has done its bit to make Pudsey proud, with a mammoth pedal-powered fund-raising effort.
Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn tasked themselves to pedal more than 400 miles over five days all in the name of charity.
The school usually has an event to raise money for Children in Need but this year, decided to set themselves a bigger challenge.
Year 4 teacher and PE co-ordinator, Catherine Sugden, 31 said: “Normally we just do quick and easy things like a cake sale, sponging the head teacher and making our ‘coin Pudsey’.
“But this year we wanted a bigger challenge. We gave the children a week to raise funds and to pedal in class for the Rickshaw challenge.”
The school are hoping to raise more than £500 for the charity but also to promote a healthier lifestyle for the children.