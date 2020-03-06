Search

School holds giant readathon in celebration of World Book Day 2020

PUBLISHED: 11:12 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 06 March 2020

Pupils and staff at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn celebrated World Book Day 2020 with fancy dress, a giant readathon and a treasure hunt. Picture: Howard Junior School

Archant

Pupils at a west Norfolk school took part in a giant readathon for World Book Day 2020.

Pupils and staff at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn celebrated World Book Day 2020 with fancy dress, a giant readathon and a treasure hunt. Picture: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn took part in a number of literacy activities in honour of World Book Day.

From David Walliams to Harry Potter and the Wizard of Oz, children at the school dressed up as their favourite characters.

The annual event, in its 23rd year, aims to encourage reading and celebrate authors, illustrators and books.

A giant readathon was held in the school's hall and a literacy treasure hunt with QR codes and ipads took place around the school, with pupils having to work hard to solve riddles, poems and story lines.

Pupils and staff at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn celebrated World Book Day 2020 with fancy dress, a giant readathon and a treasure hunt. Picture: Howard Junior School

The primary also sent out their very own Batman and Robin on a mission to give out free books to people in King's Lynn town centre.

Gregory Hill, headteacher, said: "Our school World Book Day event gets bigger and bigger every year as we foster a love of reading and always keep up to date with the latest books coming out.

"We feel World Book Day enriches our school. We bring books alive and inspire our pupils to read more by promoting a lifelong love of reading."

Jasper (9) dressed up as Stephen Hawkins. Picture: Howard Junior SchoolJasper (9) dressed up as Stephen Hawkins. Picture: Howard Junior School

The school's very own Batman (Lee McCowen)and Robin (Jack Curl) took to King's Lynn town centre to Batman ( Lee McCowen) Jack Curl - Robinand Robin to give out free books. Picture: Howard Junior SchoolThe school's very own Batman (Lee McCowen)and Robin (Jack Curl) took to King's Lynn town centre to Batman ( Lee McCowen) Jack Curl - Robinand Robin to give out free books. Picture: Howard Junior School

