How people used social media to show their love for Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 20:00 27 July 2020
Even though we couldn’t be together in the typical Norfolk Day fashion due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of people took to social media to celebrate Norfolk Day. On Twitter #NorfolkDay trended in the UK for most of the day.
Some events such as virtual runs, socially distanced street parties and walking tours did take place, but the majority of people were celebrating at home or in Norfolk’s vast green spaces.
Here are a few tweets to show how you celebrated Norfolk Day in 2020.
Norfolk Museums @NorfolkMuseums
Happy #NorfolkDay everyone! To celebrate we’re shining a spotlight on some of our favourite Norfolk objects! What do a loom, a funeral drape, a handaxe and a ‘Spong Man’ all have in common? (Spoiler: they’re all part of Norfolk’s rich history!)
The Forum Norwich @TheForumNorwich
Happy #NorfolkDay everyone! We are so proud to be a part of this wonderful county. Celebrating everything #Norfolk doesn’t stop today. Don’t miss @NorfolkHODs in September with loads to discover about our wonderful county & its hidden history!
Sainsbury Institute @SISJAC_UK
Happy Norfolk Day! Since 1999 @SISJAC_UK has celebrated connections between Norfolk and Japan. Throughout the day, we’ll be celebrating by tweeting some of the things we’ve been doing to bring a little bit of Japan to Nelson’s County.
Amy @Amy_Star67
Celebrating #norfolkday weekend with a lovely trip to Feast in the Park! We stopped off in Burnham Market en route too
Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC
Happy #NorfolkDay!
We’re celebrating by giving you 24% off all official club merchandise for the next 24 hours. ⬇️
Redwings @RedwingsHS
Happy #NorfolkDay everyone!
We started the celebrations early over the weekend by welcoming our first visitors back to Redwings Caldecott since the lockdown.
Paul Dickson @nch_tourguide
Celebrating #NorfolkDay on today’s Shardlake’s Norwich /Kett’s Rebellion taster tours
St Peter Mancroft @StPeterMancroft
Happy #NorfolkDay everyone! Just a reminder that we are open everyday 11am-3pm for private prayer, to have a look around and for our art exhibitions. Pop in whenever you like - it’s FREE and open for all!
Emma Godley @EmmsG22
Today I’m celebrating #Norfolkday in Yorkshire. Next weekend I’ll be in Norfolk celebrating #Yorkshireday... 2020 has left me feeling a bit muddled!!
Ian Clarke @IanClarke41
Am on a lieu day for #Norfolkday so we’re going to visit one of the @East_England_NT treasures later #oxburgh @norfolk (and it will be another of my 50 in 50 to tick off)
Andrew Whitnall @AGWhitnall
I’m flying the #flag of the English county of #Norfolk for #NorfolkDay. Birthplace of British naval hero Horatio Nelson at Burnham Thorpe in 1758. He was killed in action during his victory at Trafalgar, off the coast of Spain, in 1805.
Louisa Baldwin @louisa_baldwin
Happy #NorfolkDay - @uniofeastanglia brought me to this beautiful corner of the country in 2013 and seven years later I’m still here!
Michelle Gant @michellegant76
It’s 10 years since I came home to #norfolk I love the open space and big skies where we can fly our kite (for the very first time!), the nature walks, the trips to the coast, and of course the fabulous folk.
Helen Reeve @ReeveHelen
It’s #norfolkday the perfect reason to celebrate all that is brilliant about our fine county... from big skies to quaint market towns, I love being able to live and work here. And it’s also the home of #waveneydexterbeef
Steeles Law @steeleslaw
Happy #NorfolkDay. As we look forward to showcasing all we love about #Norfolk today, we will start with a selection of photographs taken by @ToshMartin which visualise ‘reasons we love Norfolk’
James Wild MP for North West Norfolk @jamesowild
Happy #NorfolkDay - I was pleased to start the day with an interview on @BBCNorfolk talking about our amazing county and my first 7 months as MP for Norfolk West Norfolk.
Breckland Council @BreckCouncil
We have the #Norfolk flag flying high today at our offices in Dereham! Happy #NorfolkDay everyone. ❤️
The Garage @_TheGarage
Happy #NorfolkDay from all of us at The Garage! A whole day dedicated to Norfolk, well int that laaavly? We want to know what you love most about living here or if you don’t live here, what excites you about visiting?
Big C @bigctweets
Happy #NorfolkDay
For 40 years, Big C has made it our mission to improve the lives of local people affected by cancer living in #Norfolk and Waveney. We are proud to be Norfolk’s largest cancer charity, helping provide vital support in the community.
CharLEE @CHARLEECXX
#norfolkday I love the Norfolk Broads, so picturesque especially on a beautiful sunny day
Norfolk Special Constabulary @NorfolkSpecials
Although the weather hasn’t got the memo - happy #norfolkday from all the #Norfolk team to everyone across the county and also followers far and wide.
Norwich City Hosts @Norwichcityhosts
How lucky are we to live in such a bootiful city and county? Happy #NorfolkDay from us all
Norfolk Loo Lady @EmmaSpagnola
I am very proud to be announced as one of the #NorfolkDay heroes, alongside #NormanLamb, #MelSturnam and many other amazing people, I for my work in making the county more accessible and inclusive in particular #ChangingPlaces. I love my county.
Enjoying Norfolk @EnjoyingNorfolk
HAPPY #NORFOLKDAY! If you know #Norfolk like we know Norfolk, then you’ll love Norfolk like we do. We celebrate Norfolk in all her fabulousness every day, but it’s nice she has a special day just of her own (shame the weather didn’t appear to get the memo)
Big Ang @AngieMitchell07
I’m a lucky girl to have Cromer just up the road. Can’t beat some @no1cromer fish and chips and a paddle in the sea
