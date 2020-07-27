How people used social media to show their love for Norfolk

Picture by Peter Fernandes Cardy @PFernandesCardy Archant

Even though we couldn’t be together in the typical Norfolk Day fashion due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of people took to social media to celebrate Norfolk Day. On Twitter #NorfolkDay trended in the UK for most of the day.

Celebrating Norfolk Day here with my paintings which I hope reflect my love for the place. ?Picture: Neil Carrol Celebrating Norfolk Day here with my paintings which I hope reflect my love for the place. ?Picture: Neil Carrol

Some events such as virtual runs, socially distanced street parties and walking tours did take place, but the majority of people were celebrating at home or in Norfolk’s vast green spaces.

Here are a few tweets to show how you celebrated Norfolk Day in 2020.

Norfolk Museums @NorfolkMuseums

Frances Mobbs hosted a garden party for Norfolk Day. Picture: Frances Mobbs Frances Mobbs hosted a garden party for Norfolk Day. Picture: Frances Mobbs

Happy #NorfolkDay everyone! To celebrate we’re shining a spotlight on some of our favourite Norfolk objects! What do a loom, a funeral drape, a handaxe and a ‘Spong Man’ all have in common? (Spoiler: they’re all part of Norfolk’s rich history!)

The Forum Norwich @TheForumNorwich

Happy #NorfolkDay everyone! We are so proud to be a part of this wonderful county. Celebrating everything #Norfolk doesn’t stop today. Don’t miss @NorfolkHODs in September with loads to discover about our wonderful county & its hidden history!

Jayne helps look after the flower tubs and bicycle with the community gardeners.Picture: Jayne Potter, Mundesley WI Jayne helps look after the flower tubs and bicycle with the community gardeners.Picture: Jayne Potter, Mundesley WI

Sainsbury Institute @SISJAC_UK

Happy Norfolk Day! Since 1999 @SISJAC_UK has celebrated connections between Norfolk and Japan. Throughout the day, we’ll be celebrating by tweeting some of the things we’ve been doing to bring a little bit of Japan to Nelson’s County.

MP Chloe Smith's daughter Rosie celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Chloe Smith MP Chloe Smith's daughter Rosie celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Chloe Smith

Amy @Amy_Star67

Celebrating #norfolkday weekend with a lovely trip to Feast in the Park! We stopped off in Burnham Market en route too

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC

A message from The Garage. Picture: The Garage A message from The Garage. Picture: The Garage

Happy #NorfolkDay!

We’re celebrating by giving you 24% off all official club merchandise for the next 24 hours. ⬇️

Redwings @RedwingsHS

Happy #NorfolkDay everyone!

We started the celebrations early over the weekend by welcoming our first visitors back to Redwings Caldecott since the lockdown.

Paul Dickson @nch_tourguide

We love our beautiful county and we love our WI. Picture: Lesley Sanders We love our beautiful county and we love our WI. Picture: Lesley Sanders

Celebrating #NorfolkDay on today’s Shardlake’s Norwich /Kett’s Rebellion taster tours

St Peter Mancroft @StPeterMancroft

Happy #NorfolkDay everyone! Just a reminder that we are open everyday 11am-3pm for private prayer, to have a look around and for our art exhibitions. Pop in whenever you like - it’s FREE and open for all!

Cromer Pier. Picture: James Groves Cromer Pier. Picture: James Groves

Emma Godley @EmmsG22

Today I’m celebrating #Norfolkday in Yorkshire. Next weekend I’ll be in Norfolk celebrating #Yorkshireday... 2020 has left me feeling a bit muddled!!

Summer sunrise over Blakeney Point. Picture: YourNorfolk @your_norfolk Summer sunrise over Blakeney Point. Picture: YourNorfolk @your_norfolk

Ian Clarke @IanClarke41

Am on a lieu day for #Norfolkday so we’re going to visit one of the @East_England_NT treasures later #oxburgh @norfolk (and it will be another of my 50 in 50 to tick off)

Andrew Whitnall @AGWhitnall

Picture by James Fros Picture by James Fros

I’m flying the #flag of the English county of #Norfolk for #NorfolkDay. Birthplace of British naval hero Horatio Nelson at Burnham Thorpe in 1758. He was killed in action during his victory at Trafalgar, off the coast of Spain, in 1805.

Louisa Baldwin @louisa_baldwin

Happy #NorfolkDay - @uniofeastanglia brought me to this beautiful corner of the country in 2013 and seven years later I’m still here!

Michelle Gant @michellegant76

It’s 10 years since I came home to #norfolk I love the open space and big skies where we can fly our kite (for the very first time!), the nature walks, the trips to the coast, and of course the fabulous folk.

Around the lake at UEA. Picture: Sy Roberts @syroberts Around the lake at UEA. Picture: Sy Roberts @syroberts

Helen Reeve @ReeveHelen

It’s #norfolkday the perfect reason to celebrate all that is brilliant about our fine county... from big skies to quaint market towns, I love being able to live and work here. And it’s also the home of #waveneydexterbeef

'Glorious Norfolk'. Picture: TREX GEOGRAPHY @TrexGeography 'Glorious Norfolk'. Picture: TREX GEOGRAPHY @TrexGeography

Steeles Law @steeleslaw

Happy #NorfolkDay. As we look forward to showcasing all we love about #Norfolk today, we will start with a selection of photographs taken by @ToshMartin which visualise ‘reasons we love Norfolk’

James Wild MP for North West Norfolk @jamesowild

The sunrise at Horsey, taken by Independence Matters support worker Vicki Smith. Picture: Vicki Smith The sunrise at Horsey, taken by Independence Matters support worker Vicki Smith. Picture: Vicki Smith

Happy #NorfolkDay - I was pleased to start the day with an interview on @BBCNorfolk talking about our amazing county and my first 7 months as MP for Norfolk West Norfolk.

Breckland Council @BreckCouncil

We have the #Norfolk flag flying high today at our offices in Dereham! Happy #NorfolkDay everyone. ❤️

Boat at Thurne. Picture: Alison Cavanagh @AlisonCavanagh7 Boat at Thurne. Picture: Alison Cavanagh @AlisonCavanagh7

The Garage @_TheGarage

Happy #NorfolkDay from all of us at The Garage! A whole day dedicated to Norfolk, well int that laaavly? We want to know what you love most about living here or if you don’t live here, what excites you about visiting?

Big C @bigctweets

Happy #NorfolkDay

For 40 years, Big C has made it our mission to improve the lives of local people affected by cancer living in #Norfolk and Waveney. We are proud to be Norfolk’s largest cancer charity, helping provide vital support in the community.

CharLEE @CHARLEECXX

#norfolkday I love the Norfolk Broads, so picturesque especially on a beautiful sunny day

Norfolk Special Constabulary @NorfolkSpecials

Although the weather hasn’t got the memo - happy #norfolkday from all the #Norfolk team to everyone across the county and also followers far and wide.

Norwich City Hosts @Norwichcityhosts

How lucky are we to live in such a bootiful city and county? Happy #NorfolkDay from us all

Norfolk Loo Lady @EmmaSpagnola

I am very proud to be announced as one of the #NorfolkDay heroes, alongside #NormanLamb, #MelSturnam and many other amazing people, I for my work in making the county more accessible and inclusive in particular #ChangingPlaces. I love my county.

Enjoying Norfolk @EnjoyingNorfolk

HAPPY #NORFOLKDAY! If you know #Norfolk like we know Norfolk, then you’ll love Norfolk like we do. We celebrate Norfolk in all her fabulousness every day, but it’s nice she has a special day just of her own (shame the weather didn’t appear to get the memo)

Big Ang @AngieMitchell07

I’m a lucky girl to have Cromer just up the road. Can’t beat some @no1cromer fish and chips and a paddle in the sea