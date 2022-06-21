Promotion

One of the most commonly asked questions at homelessness charity St Martins is what people can do to help. Here are seven things you can do to make a difference to people experiencing homelessness.

Saffron King with her medal following a 5k inflatable challenge to raise money for St Martins - Credit: St Martins

Donate

The best way to help people experiencing homelessness is to financially support a charity. By donating to St Martins, supporters are giving a gift that directly helps people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

St Martins CEO Dr Jan Sheldon said: “We couldn’t do the work we do without our donors. Donations from the public have paid for a variety of projects; from the extension of our hostel, accommodation for people with no recourse to public funds and emergency dental treatment. It enables us to achieve more, and I have no doubt that it has saved lives.”

Donate directly via St Martins’ website www.stmartinshousing.org.uk/donate, or set up a fundraising challenge via Just Giving.

Get the StreetLink app

StreetLink exists to help end rough sleeping by enabling members of the public to connect people sleeping rough with the local services that can support them. If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough, alert StreetLink via www.streetlink.org.uk or mobile app, or call 0300 500 0914.

The StreetLink team will ensure the person sleeping rough is connected with the services, accommodation and support available in their local area to help them away from the streets as quickly as possible – in Norwich, this service is provided by Pathways.

You will receive details from StreetLink of the action that has been taken and an update on what has happened as a result of your alert.

Join St Martins’ street collection

St Martins is always looking for people to join its street collections and supermarket collections. The charity conducts an annual street collection in Norwich city centre during December and will also be collecting on World Homeless Day on October 10.

Money raised provides accommodation for people who would otherwise have no option but to sleep rough. Anybody who would like to take part should email fundraising@stmartinshousing.org.uk or call 01603 667706.

Molly and Georgie from Flagship raising funds during St Martins’ December street collection in Norwich - Credit: St Martins

Give time

Anyone with a particular skill or passion is invited to get in touch to find out about St Martins’ volunteering programme.

Volunteers add a huge amount of value to the people supported by the charity, and in turn they find it a rewarding and fulfilling experience.

Volunteering opportunities include wellbeing walks, running a singing group, assisting with benefits applications and helping cook Christmas dinner at the hostel.

St Martins Donation Station shop accepts donations of good quality secondhand clothing - Credit: St Martins

Visit the Donation Station

St Martins Donation Station on Magdalen Street at Anglia Square is a charity shop with a difference. The pricing policy is ‘pay what you think it’s worth’ and the shop is open to the public to browse and bag a bargain. People experiencing homelessness can select items for free alongside other shoppers.

Donations of good quality secondhand clothing are welcome, as well as toiletries, new socks

and underwear.

Donation Station is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 4pm.

One of the most important things you can do is smile and be kind - Credit: St Martins

Smile and be kind

Remember that homelessness can happen to anyone. The most common cause of homelessness is the breakdown of a relationship.

Some people believe that those experiencing homelessness choose the streets or that they are homeless because of their own poor choices.

Many people have been pushed into homelessness through circumstances out of their control; some are still working, but without a living wage so they can’t afford rent. Others are victims of domestic violence, have an addiction or are people who are suffering a serious illness or injury.

One of the best ways to help someone experiencing homelessness is to show them respect. Make eye contact, talk to them with sincere interest and acknowledge their value as an individual.

Like, follow and share

Follow St Martins on social media to keep informed about the charity’s work: @stmartinsnfk on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about St Martins, view the 50th anniversary supplement.