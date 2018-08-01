How you can get involved in the Big Coast Clean Up

Published: 10:11 AM August 1, 2018 Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020

Were you inspired by the work of David Attenborough's Blue Planet Two? Here is how you can get involved with cleaning our beaches and walking in his footsteps.

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

This newspaper's campaign, the Big Coast Clean Up, is successfully underway and we are calling on residents to organise their own clean ups too and get involved by joining this newspaper's clean ups in August on Norfolk and Waveney's beautiful beaches in Hunstanton, Cromer, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Volunteers have helped to make significant changes over the past 25 years. From the plastic bag charge, micro plastics banned in personal care products, better wet wipe labelling, and massive support for an 'on the go' plastic single use items tax.

Education officer of the Marine Conservation Society (MCS), Jenny Giffiths said: 'It is a great opportunity for families and schools to get involved in cleaning your local beaches.

'A day at the beach is a great opportunity to spend time as a family and encourage your children to get outdoors and connect with the natural environment.

'Who doesn't enjoy building sandcastles, eating ice creams and paddling in the sea? When we visit the beach though, it's really important to minimise our impact.'

• To obtain safety for the beach and yourself, have a read of these quick tips MCS put together:

• Always leave animals where you find them, replace any rocks you move and only take a few open shells (like mussels or limpets).

• Leave closed shells like whelks or periwinkles which are home to hermit crabs, put rubbish in a bin or take it with you and stay away from cliffs, soft sand and slippery rocks.

• If you dig holes, fill them up again! Watch wildlife from a distance and stay quiet. Wear shoes when you are rock-pooling, watch out for the tide and have fun!

Ms Griffiths added: 'One good rule of thumb is 'take nothing but photos, leave nothing but footprints'. If you'd like to help reduce littering further, a mini-beach clean is a great idea.

'Be sure, of course, to monitor your children closely, and never touch any litter with bare hands - gloves or a litter picker are a must.'

How to get involved in the Big Coast Clean Up

You can get involved in the Big Coast Clean Up by joining one of our beach cleans, organised on a different beach for each weekend of August with all the equipment needed provided by us.

On Saturday, August 4, come to the Old Hunstanton Cliff car park for 10.30am to join reporter Chris Bishop on our inaugural clean on Old Hunstanton Beach. Email chris.bishop@archant.co.uk for more information.

The week after, on August 11, it will be the turn of one of North Norfolk's beautiful beaches. Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk for more information about how to get involved.

For those on the east coast, come down to Lowestoft's North Denes on Sunday, August 19, at 10am to join the combined Big Blue Ocean Clean Up and Big Coast Clean Up opposite Lighthouse Cafe on the green. Email mark.boggis@archant.co.uk for information.

And finally, our last beach clean will be in Great Yarmouth on the weekend of August 25 and 26. Email andrew.fitchett@archant.co.uk for more information