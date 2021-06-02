News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Survey: How are you planning to watch Euro 2020 this summer?

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:02 AM June 2, 2021   
England v Colombia World Cup match. People watching the game in Bar & Beyond.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fans watching the England vs Colombia World Cup match in 2018. - Credit: Antony Kelly

After a year's delay, and hot on the heels of the end of the season, the European Championship is just around the corner at last.

When the tournament kicks off on June 11, where in Norfolk and Waveney will you be watching the big games? 

Will you be cheering on England from the comfort of your own home, having a garden party with friends and family, or watching on in a pub?

Have your say in our survey below.

Plans for the England Fan Park, on a 10,000 square feet area next to The Arena indoor sports hub on Avian Way in Norwich, are in place to show England's matches on a large screen.

Uncertainty over whether lockdown restrictions will ease again on June 21 have cast doubts over many pub's plans, including Dereham's Railway Tavern.

In previous tournaments, the pub has hired outdoor stands and hosted crowds of 500 spectators per match.

As well as roaring on the Three Lions, there will also be keen interest in Holland fixtures, with Canaries star Tim Krul set to be between the sticks, while Grant Hanley has made the Scotland squad for their first major tournament since 1998.

Teemu Pukki will also be featuring as Finland take part in a major tournament for the first time in their history.

