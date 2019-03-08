Search

Where's Teemu? Tell us to win 50 free packs of Norwich City stickers

PUBLISHED: 18:09 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:09 22 October 2019

Where is Teemu Pukki hiding? Photo: Tony Thrussell

Want to get your hands on dozens of free Norwich City stickers and know your Maddermarket from your market? We've got the challenge just for you.

Each day this week, we'll be including a picture and video clip of Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki at an iconic spot in the county - and we'll ask you to tell us where they are.

But be warned, the competition kicked off this Monday and was fierce - hundreds of people took to social media in the hope of clinching the prize.

And if you want to join in on the fun, head to our Facebook page to share, or Twitter to retweet, our posts, and say where Pukki is using the hashtag #WheresTeemu.

The first Official Norwich City Football Club Sticker Book is available for just £1 from plenty of shops across the region. Packs of stickers also cost £1.

To find out where you can buy the albums and stickers, visit pinkun.com/stickers

