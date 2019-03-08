Video

Where's Teemu? Tell us to win 50 free packs of Norwich City stickers

Where is Teemu Pukki hiding? Photo: Tony Thrussell Archant

The cathedral or the castle? Mousehold or the market? Knowing the difference could win you dozens of free Norwich City stickers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Over the next week, starting today, we'll be challenging you on your knowledge of some of Norfolk's most memorable spots.

We'll be including five photos and video clips of Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki at some of the county's best-known buildings or sites - and we'll ask you to tell us where they are.

But we won't be making it easy - and one of the correct guesses will be chosen each day to win 50 free packs of stickers.

To be in with a chance of winning, head to our Facebook page to share, or Twitter to retweet, our posts, and say where Pukki is in this first photo, using the hashtag #WheresTeemu.

The first Official Norwich City Football Club Sticker Book was launched at the start of the month, and copies are available for just £1 from plenty of shops across the region. Packs of stickers also cost £1.

To find out where you can buy the albums and stickers, visit pinkun.com/stickers