Open Up: How to register for today's mental health conference

An all-day virtual conference shining a light on mental health is being held today - and it is not too late to sign up to watch it.

Already, more than 500 people have signed up to view the event, which will see a host of experts share their views and experiences of the pressing matter, including television presenter Simon Thomas and chef Galston Blackiston.

There is still time to register for the event, which begins with early morning exercise at 8.30am, via its Eventbrite page.

The full timetable is as follows:

8.30am - Early Morning Exercise with Tessa – supported by Active Norfolk.

Tessa Beecroft will focus on some gentle mobility and a little low impact cardio, with some breathwork at the end of this session. Tessa will explain the link between what these exercises/activities will have on mental health and wellbeing. In particular she will be able to relate it to rebalancing the nervous system and how it will reduce cortisol (stress hormones) within the body.

9am-9.45am – Opening Debate - Mental Health and the Pandemic hosted by BBC Radio Norfolk.

Breakfast show host Chris Goreham will oversee a live debate featuring a host of experts to discuss the impact of the pandemic on mental health and what needs to happen next. This debate will be broadcast live on the radio.

Panellists: Chris Goreham - BBC Radio Norfolk, Dan Dalton - Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Katy Hall - Mind, Dr Ardyn Ross - NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, Louise Smith - Norfolk County Council

10am-10.25am - Mental Health and Me. – Dr Jess French

The TV presenter, veterinarian, author and mum will talk about her career, the pressures of lockdown and the challenges of having a young family.









10.30am-10.55am - Mental Health and Me. - Humphrey Berney

Humphrey is one third of Brit-award winning band Blake. However, he and his family have experience of mental ill health after his sister took her own life. The singer will talk about his own mental health, the impact of his sister’s suicide and a planned special Norfolk concert in her memory.





11am-11.25am - Mental Health and Me. – Maire Grieves

Suffering from mental ill health, Maire accessed one of Mind’s mental health services and moved really far along in her recovery. She will talk about her story of diagnosis and journey to accessing support and the impact it had on her life.









11.30am-11.55am - Mental Health and Me. – Simon Thomas

Norfolk TV presenter Simon Thomas has faced his own battle with mental ill health following the death of his wife, and mother to his child, Gemma, in 2017. He will talk about his experiences, recovery and tips for others who are struggling themselves.

12pm-12.30pm - Midday Mindfulness with Helen Stephenson

Getting active is good for our bodies and minds and helps us feel better too. Feel relaxed and refreshed with this gentle, but powerful, mindfulness session: Norfolk and Waveney Mind invite you to try out this virtual Yoga and Mindfulness taster session with international teacher Helen Stephenson. Helen will blend 40 years’ experience of yoga, Pilates, Feldenkrais and mindfulness in this unique opportunity. Suitable for all ages and abilities.

12.30pm-1.15pm -Mental Health and my Child - Surviving Lockdown mark three workshop

The workshop will explore how we make sense of what we are all experiencing. It will consider the most significant challenges posed by the pandemic for both parents and young people (including anxiety and low mood) while also thinking about the most helpful ways to manage these challenges.

Hosts: Beth Mosley & Hope Westgate - Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust





1.30pm-2.15pm - #WeveGotThis – Children and Young People Participation Session.

A session aimed at children and young people. Our panel will discuss the pressures they’ve faced over the past 12 months and ways in which the mental health of young people can be improved.





2.30pm-3.15pm - Mental Health in the Workplace.

A panel debate on mental health in the workplace. This will discuss the impact of covid but also look at fresh challenges such as working from home.

Panellists: Ellie Steinfeldt - Pure, Ian Hill - Mind, James Groves - Indigo Swan, Sarah Atkins - East Anglian Air Ambulance

3.30pm-4pm - Nutrition and Your Mind.

A discussion on why food is important for mental health, after which Norfolk’s TV chef Galton Blackiston will provide a demonstration of a quick and easy recipe that is good for both mind, body and soul.

Panellists: Anne-Marie Minihane - UEA Med and Norwich Institute of Healthy Ageing, Dr David Vauzor - UEA Med and Norwich Institute of Healthy Ageing, Galton Balckiston - Morston Hall, Prof Ailsa Welch - UEA Med and Norwich Institute of Healthy Ageing

