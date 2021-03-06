How to save £60 per month by reducing food waste

Published: 8:33 AM March 6, 2021

Norwich FoodHub has given out tips which could save families up to £60 per month by reducing their food waste. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

A Norwich-based group has offered its tips on reducing food waste, which it says could save money – and the environment.

Since its full launch in 2016, Norwich FoodHub has helped to save 150 tonnes of surplus, edible food from being wasted in and around the city, according to co-director Jacob Briggs.

Its volunteers made more than 1,200 collections of surplus food from retailers last year, which was redistributed to local charities and groups which tackle food poverty.

Mr Briggs said: "We have continued to grow at pace over the course of 2020, with 60 tonnes of fruit, vegetables, baked goods, and ambient products collected.

"That is equivalent to around 130,000 meals provided to 28 partner organisations that work to support people in vulnerable situations throughout the city.

Jacob Briggs, co-director of Norwich FoodHub. - Credit: Eleanor Pringle

"Through the dedicated and invaluable work of our volunteers, more than 1,200 food collections have been made over the last 12 months."

To mark its Food Waste Challenge week, Norwich FoodHub is challenging people to reduce their food waste by making better use of what is sat in their fridges and cupboards rather than going shopping.

How can you reduce your food waste?

Here are some handy tips from FoodHub volunteers, which can help the average family of four save up to £60 per month from reducing food waste: