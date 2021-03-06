News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How to save £60 per month by reducing food waste

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:33 AM March 6, 2021   
Donate unwanted food, and take what you could use. The new community fridge inside Cafe Kitale in No

Norwich FoodHub has given out tips which could save families up to £60 per month by reducing their food waste. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

A Norwich-based group has offered its tips on reducing food waste, which it says could save money – and the environment.

Since its full launch in 2016, Norwich FoodHub has helped to save 150 tonnes of surplus, edible food from being wasted in and around the city, according to co-director Jacob Briggs.

Its volunteers made more than 1,200 collections of surplus food from retailers last year, which was redistributed to local charities and groups which tackle food poverty.

Mr Briggs said: "We have continued to grow at pace over the course of 2020, with 60 tonnes of fruit, vegetables, baked goods, and ambient products collected.

"That is equivalent to around 130,000 meals provided to 28 partner organisations that work to support people in vulnerable situations throughout the city.

Jacob Briggs, Director at the FoodHub

Jacob Briggs, co-director of Norwich FoodHub. - Credit: Eleanor Pringle

"Through the dedicated and invaluable work of our volunteers, more than 1,200 food collections have been made over the last 12 months."

To mark its Food Waste Challenge week, Norwich FoodHub is challenging people to reduce their food waste by making better use of what is sat in their fridges and cupboards rather than going shopping.

How can you reduce your food waste?

Here are some handy tips from FoodHub volunteers, which can help the average family of four save up to £60 per month from reducing food waste:

  • Before your next shop, make a soup out of what is still safe to eat that is lurking in your fridge drawer.
  • All sorts of things can be combined with eggs to make an omelette or frittata. Use that extra slice of ham, rasher of bacon, leftover cooked potatoes or many kinds of vegetable to easily transform eggs into a substantial meal.
  • Slice and freeze squishy bananas and they’re ready to add to a smoothie.
  • Chopped up bits of veg – even the outer leaves and stalks – go a long way in a stir fry.
  • Blitz or chop stale bread to make breadcrumbs. Freeze and they are ready to put on top of a pasta bake or cauliflower cheese.
  • Wash your potatoes, parsnips and carrots well and you can use the peel to make your own crisps. Just toss them in a little oil, roast in the oven and sprinkle with salt or spices.
