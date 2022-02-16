How to capture a glimpse of the Snow full moon above Norfolk

The Wolf full moon captured above the sky in Watton, back in January, by astrophotographer Matt Wells. - Credit: Photography Massa - Matt Wells

An astrophotographer who spends his nights searching the skies to capture the wonders of our universe has given tips on how to photograph the full moon.

Tonight [February 16] will see the Snow full moon appear in the skies above Norfolk.

It is an occurrence which comes along once a month and doesn't mean much to most people.

But for astrology-enthusiasts like Matt Wells, from Watton, it is a day which takes a lot of preparation.

And using his photography skills, Mr Wells has been able to capture the most magnificent sights.

Here he shares his tips for budding astrophotographers or people just hoping to catch a glimpse.

What apps to use

"Before a full moon I use a number of tools which show me when the moon rises, what path it takes through the sky and when it sets again.

"The app Clear Outside gives you the air temperature, total cloud, when the moon rises and sets. It is free to use.

"Then I use another app Photo Pills. This actually tells you the percentage of the moon when you're looking at - how full it is. It can also predict where the moon will be so you can plan your shoot before.

"If you have any interest in astrology then Photo Pills is your friend."

Camera settings

"I use a Canon mirrorless camera – it is a professional camera.

"But you can photograph the moon on anything from an iPhone to a £6,000 camera.

"Obviously the results will vary with experience, camera quality, equipment and post production ability. But you can get a good result as long as you have a good lens.

"I use these camera setting 1/125th shutter speed with an aperture of f/8, which is how wide the lens is.

"I also set the ISO setting - camera's sensitivity to life - to 200 on a 600mm lens.

"Those settings are all manual and are selected for the best results on the moon.

"When editing I also use a technique called stacking."

Where and when you can see the Snow full moon

"Tonight you are most likely to see it in the south east sky after 10pm.

"Up until 9pm this evening it looks like complete cloud coverage. But after it appears to break up little bit up until 10pm when it reduced to about 28pc cloud.

"But none of these things are set in stone.

"When you stop looking at your phone and start looking at the skies you realise how insignificant we are in this incredibly huge universe.

"It is immensely rewarding when you capture it."